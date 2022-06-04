ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cash-strapped Inter Milan could have to 'pay a loan fee of £20MILLION' to re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea... who 'wants a move back to Serie A' after a torrid time at Stamford Bridge

 5 days ago

Inter Milan could have to stump up as much as £20million to re-sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku on loan, according to reports.

Lukaku has been strongly linked with a move back to Italy after struggling in England following his club-record £97.5million transfer to Chelsea last summer.

The 29-year-old Belgian striker has four years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge but is keen to end his time with the club to rejoin Inter, who he left to join Chelsea in August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nMndT_0g0ZMHRc00
Romelu Lukaku endured a disappointing campaign last term and is reportedly keen on a move to Inter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5dji_0g0ZMHRc00
The 29-year-old Belgian enjoyed a superb stint in Italy with Inter, who want to take him on loan

But the Italian giants are short of cash, walking the tightrope of Financial Fair Play and under pressure to make a significant profit in the transfer window and trim the wage bill.

Inter cannot afford to buy Lukaku and will try to negotiate a loan, well aware that Tuchel might jump at the chance to replace him.

According to The Telegraph, the loan fee could be as much as £20million, a significant price for a temporary transfer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmS1O_0g0ZMHRc00
Lukaku limped off during Belgium's 4-1 defeat to Holland in the Nations League on Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eOjCU_0g0ZMHRc00
Lukaku fell out of favour under Thomas Tuchel this season after a controversial interview 

Lukaku, who is reportedly willing to take a 50 per cent pay cut to facilitate a switch back to Italy, was asked about his future ahead of Belgium's 4-1 defeat to Holland on Friday, when he limped off injured to cap off a miserable night for his side.

But he remained tight-lipped, telling reporters that he 'can't talk about the future'.

Reports suggest Lukaku, who scored 15 goals in 44 outings last season, is prepared to take a pay cut worth millions if it would ease his return on loan from Chelsea.

The Italian club believe he would accept a salary similar to the one he earned before leaving Milan for London - roughly £6.4m net a year and around half of what he is currently paid at Chelsea.

Chelsea have not received any contact from Inter or the Belgian, who is on international duty. Any deal would have to work for them to recruit a suitable replacement.

