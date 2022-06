A.G. Lockhart Memorial Scholarships awarded

COLUMBUS — Scioto County gained a weekend split, but be sure to know this wasn’t baseball. This was track and field, and actually much more field than track, as six Scioto County competitors showcased their talents on Friday and Saturday at the state track and field meet —returning for the first time in three years and under superior sunny skies inside Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO