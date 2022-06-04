ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarinda, IA

Donna L. Yost, 79, of Clarinda, Iowa

By Nishna Valley Funeral, Cremation Service
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrevious:Henderson, NV, Essex, IA and Northboro, IA. Memorials:A memorial is being established in Donna's...

William Carlson, 84, Clarinda, Iowa

Location: Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton, Iowa. Visitation Location: Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton, Iowa. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Burial at a later date.
Henderson, IA
Iowa Obituaries
Shenandoah, IA
Essex, IA
Edward Sharkness, 79, of Red Oak, Iowa

Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Meals on Wheels Program. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
RED OAK, IA
Cleo C. Royer, 91, of Essex, Iowa

Memorials:In Cleo's name directed to St. John's Lutheran Church in Essex or to the Essex Firefighters Association. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Interment:Essex Cemetery - Essex, IA. Notes:Cleo passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak. Remembrances and...
ESSEX, IA
Wood edges Dykstra in Statehouse stunner

(Undated) -- Barring unforeseen circumstances, a Shenandoah High School graduate is headed to the Iowa Legislature next year. Unofficial results show Devon Wood winning the Iowa House's 17th District's Republican nomination by defeating former Ringgold County Supervisor Paul Dykstra in Tuesday's primary. Wood received 1,790 votes, or 51.22%, to Dykstra's 1,700 votes, or 48.64%. After graduating from SHS in 2015, Wood attended Simpson College, where she served as chair of the Iowa Federation of College Republicans, and chair of the Simpson College Republicans, She also clerked in the Iowa House for former State Representatives Clel Baudler and Mary Ann Hanusa--who is now running for state auditor. Currently a New Market resident, Wood tells KMA News she was honored by the victory.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Maher celebrates supervisor's race victory

(Shenandoah) -- Todd Maher credits "unimaginable support" with a stunning victory in Tuesday's Iowa Primary. Unofficial results from the Page County Auditor's Office show Maher winning the Page County 2nd District Supervisor's Republican nomination over incumbent Alan Armstrong. Maher tallied 1,473 votes--or 68.29%, to Armstrong's 681 votes, or 31.57%. Maher told KMA News Wednesday morning he couldn't be happier with the win.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Crouch wins tightly contested Mills County supervisor GOP nomination

(Glenwood) -- It was an eventful Primary night for several supervisors races throughout KMAland Tuesday, including in Mills County. Unofficial results from Tuesday's Iowa Primary in Mills County show Supervisors Republican Incumbent Richard Crouch as the winner with 795 votes or 51.79%, over a strong challenge from Sandi Winton, who received 740 votes or 48.21%. A lifelong Mills County resident, Crouch was first elected to the county board room in 2002 and will now seek his sixth term as a supervisor in November. Crouch says he is thankful and appreciative of those who supported him in this year's primary. When KMA News asked what set him apart from the rest, Crouch says his efforts over the past 20 years likely came through, including work done during recovery from the floods striking the area most recently in 2019.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Julie Ann Hicks, 75, Ravenwood, MO

Location: Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood, MO. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family to help with final expenses. Notes:Mrs. Hicks passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Parkdale Manor in Maryville, MO.
RAVENWOOD, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Hail, high winds pound southern Nebraska, northern Kansas

BEATRICE – A severe thunderstorm system moving southeast through the region brought quarter to nearly golf ball-sized hail for 10-to-15 minutes in Beatrice Tuesday night, stripping leaves and branches from trees. The severe weather caused power outages and street flooding near 7th and Court in the downtown…..and at 19th...
BEATRICE, NE
Pastor Fred W. Bryson, 71 of Shenandoah

Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home. Visitation Start:2:00 p.m. Memorials:Shenandoah Community Food Pantry, People 4 Paws or Shenandoah Ambulance Service. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial:Villisca Cemetery ~ Will be held at 2:00 p.m. Notes:. Pastor Fred passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Accura Healthcare of Shenandoah. Remembrances and...
SHENANDOAH, IA
WOWT

Nebraska trooper tickets motorcyclist for excessive speeding

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News staff member encountered a speeding motorcycle on the West Dodge Expressway two mornings in a row last week. It has been a problem on the expressway. There was a separate incident Monday. The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted this other incident overnight. A motorcyclist...
NEBRASKA STATE
Wellhausen: ballot machine issue, recount not expected to impact all races

(Clarinda) -- Despite hiccups with the ballot machines during Tuesday's Iowa Primary in Page County, county officials say the issue shouldn't affect most unofficial results. Meeting in special session Wednesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a letter acknowledging Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen's request to perform an administrative recount of ballots from yesterday's primaries. While saying each machine was thoroughly tested before Election Day, Wellhausen says the Iowa Secretary of State's Office reported issues with the Unisyn voting equipment, including multiple instances of paper jams when voters inserted ballots into the tabulator. She says this caused the number on the tabulator to increase and led to the appearance that more ballots were cast than voters who signed a declaration of eligibility. However, Wellhausen says there appear to be seven precincts with just one extra ballot cast in Page County.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Owen leading surprise F-M to top of Corner Conference

(Tabor) -- Kyler Owen has been hitting at an insane clip while leading his Fremont-Mills team to a surprising start and first place in the Corner Conference. Owen's recent run of success earned him the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honor as the junior had impressive showings at the plate and on the mound for the Knights last week.
TABOR, IA
Severe Thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Mills, Pottawattamie, Sarpy and Douglas cos. until 8:30 p.m.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN MILLS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SOUTHWESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... NORTHEASTERN SARPY COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... EASTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 830 PM CDT. * AT 751 PM CDT,...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA

