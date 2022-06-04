ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Cara Santana lets her sexy black bralette peek out from under an oversized blazer vest while running errands in LA

By Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com
 5 days ago

Cara Santana turned more than a few heads as she stepped out in Los Angeles to run a few errands on Friday.

The actress made her way around town in a very unique-looking black suit that consisted of an oversized blazer vest and a pair of flared trousers.

She layered her vest over a tiny black bralette that poked out from under her stylish outerwear as she strolled from place to place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3remj9_0g0ZCVLI00
Stunner: Cara Santana turned more than a few heads as she stepped out in Los Angeles to run a few errands on Friday 

She gave her look an added edge with a pair of treaded black leather loafers.

Santana toted her essentials in a small black accordion purse and was completed devoid of jewelry.

Wearing her brunette hair back in a sleek bun, the Be The Light star made her flawless makeup-free face the focus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HNpN9_0g0ZCVLI00
Unique: The actress made her way around town in a very unique-looking black suit that consisted of an oversized blazer vest and a pair of flared trousers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fa7Rx_0g0ZCVLI00
Peek-a-boo: She layered her vest over a tiny black bralette that poked out from under her stylish outerwear as she strolled from place to place 

Later in the evening on Friday, Santana took to her Instagram page and posted a video of herself striking various poses in her stylish all-black ensemble.

'A simple black summer suit for an easy pulled together look by @zara,' the Texas native explained about the ensemble in the caption, while adding a clip from the Post Malone song I Like You (A Happier Song) (featuring Doja Cat).

'Add a loafer for elevated sophistication.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=163zMh_0g0ZCVLI00
Minimalist: Santana toted her essentials in a small black accordion purse and was completed devoid of jewelry 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dbNps_0g0ZCVLI00
Natural beauty: Wearing her brunette hair back in a sleek bun, the Be The Light star made her flawless makeup-free face the focus 

Earlier on Friday morning, Santana shared a video of herself doing work on season two of the narrative thriller podcast Borrasca.

'Nothing like being back with you @qcodemedia recording #Borrasco [sic] S2 starring @colesprouse from the comfort of you make shift at home recording studio Can’t wait for you all to hear what happens…. ' she wrote in the caption.

The Borrasca podcast, starring Cole Sprouse, is slated to premiere later this year across all major podcast platforms.

Santana is also currently in the pre-production phase of her film, Steps, which she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzvrl_0g0ZCVLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0motYY_0g0ZCVLI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Gkpb_0g0ZCVLI00
Passion project: Santana is in the pre-production phase of her film, Steps, which she wrote

The story is said to revolve around the intersecting lives of New Yorkers with drug addictions.

It appears Santana was able to draw inspiration from her own experiences considering she herself dealt with addiction earlier in her life and recently revealed that she's now 18 years clean and sober.

Santana has been dating Shannon Leto, who's the drummer for the band Thirty Seconds To Mars and brother of Jared Leto.

She had been in a longterm relationship with actor Jesse Metcalfe, but they broke off their engagement in 2020 after nearly 13 years together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qo2cU_0g0ZCVLI00
Thriller: Earlier on Friday morning, Santana shared a video of herself doing work on season two of the thriller podcast series Borrasca
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PA7n3_0g0ZCVLI00
Santana thanked Q Code Media for allowing to play the role of Meera on Borrasca

