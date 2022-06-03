ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estacada, OR

Celebrating history and music in Estacada

By Emily Lindstrand
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago

Historic farm hosts songwriter series, food vendors and more on second Sundays this summer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYrik_0g0ZCUSZ00

Visitors to an upcoming event at Philip Foster Farm can enjoy live music in a historical setting.

The farm's Second Sundays Songwriter Series will feature Cary Novotny from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at 22725 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family.

Along with music, the day will also feature art and food vendors, children's activities and tours of the National Historic Site.

Novonty, who was born in South Dakota and earned a degree in music from the University of Portland, has been influenced by country, folk and bluegrass music. His band Cul an Ti combines traditional Irish music with popular songs.

Additional upcoming artists in the farm's Second Sundays Songwriter Series include Ten O'Clock Hill on July 10 and Wayne Richards Southern Nights on Aug. 14.

This summer, staff and volunteers also will host the annual Mary Charlotte's Garden Party, which celebrates women of the pioneer era. It's scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 16.

Philip Foster Farm has been open to the public since 1993. In the prior century, Eagle Creek settler Philip Foster and his wife, Mary Charlotte, welcomed many of their fellow travelers to their farm after they had made their journey across the Oregon Trail. The 640-acre property featured a store and places for weary travelers to stay.

For more information, visit www.philipfosterfarm.com.

If you go

What: Second Sundays Songwriter Series featuring Cary Novotny

When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 12

Where: Philip Foster Farm National Historic Site, 22725 S.E. Eagle Creek Road

Cost: $5 per person or $20 per family

