ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Colton Corner

By John Baker
Mollala Pioneer
Mollala Pioneer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q4dDO_0g0ZCRoO00 High school woodshop and art students create Oregon-themed works for school display.

When Craig Cervantes, Colton School District's middle and high school art teacher, visited Nestucca High School with a sports team, he noticed fish art on its walls.

He was inspired by what he saw and brought the idea back to his high school students in his multiple art classes. Cervantes approached the woodshop teacher, and they came up with a plan for the shop students to cut out fish designs from wood that would then be used for the art project.

The woodshop students crafted Oregon native fish species such as trout, bass, sturgeon, whales and salmon in wood and sent them on to the art students who were asked to paint scenes that featured Oregon geography or Colton High School themes.

The young artists took the creative challenge seriously and created beautiful art on the fish cutouts. Eri Ueno, CHS exchange student from Japan, decorated his fish with an acrylic painting of the western meadowlark, Oregon's state bird. Other students took on Colton trees, mountains, sunrises, sunsets and Colton Viking art. The fish also are detailed with pictures of native flowers and wildlife, the Oregon beaver, the state bug (swallowtail butterfly) and images of the Oregon coast.

Cervantes said 36 fish painted by 17 of his art students are now displayed on the ceiling beams in the entryway of the high school.

Two students, seniors Hailee Hordichok and McKylee (Mikey) Spalinger, designed and painted art and written word murals in the hallways of the high school.

"Getting the chance to do mural art with the hope that it will brighten someone's day, brightens my day and gives me the incentive to create," Spalinger said. "Art class is my daily outlet. It is calming to watch my creations come to life. I may take a week or a month. Mr. Cervantes gives us our own time and space to make it our best artwork. He tells us art shows personality and that is as important as the design itself. It not only shows but tells the story."

The students had a selection of art projects and media as part of this year's curriculum.

"Mr. C has always been able to bring out the creative side of students," junior Sydney Earls said. "Especially those who don't believe their art is as good as others in the class. When they finally see their own creativity, I see them become really proud of their work. I admire Mr. C for his ability to bring out the best in his students. He shows us how to express ourselves through art, and I appreciate him for that."

Cervantes has been teaching art in Colton for 20 years and quotes Pablo Picasso who said, "All children are artists."

"I became interested in art because my grandma (Cathy Schmidt) is an artist," Hordichok said. "I began painting with her when I was little. Art in school has introduced me to different genres. It really is the class I look forward to every day."

Hordichok's senior project was to share her love of art with elementary-school age children in the area. She held an art camp for 13 students in her grandmother's studio. They did a wildlife acrylic painting, learned about Vincent van Gogh and did an Impressionist art piece of the night sky and a few rocks.

"I took what I love and shared it with others," Hordichok said. "It made it totally worthwhile."

Spalinger said when she was young, she would see a pencil drawing her mother had drawn of a newborn baby.

"She was always artistic," Spalinger said, "I replicated her drawing in my first year of high school art, but when I was younger I was always drawing eyes and butterflies. When Mr. C saw how much I enjoyed art, he took me under his wing and pushed me to display my talents and try other genres. He really helped me gain more confidence in what I do."

Next year, the Colton Boosters Club is looking to help with a revolving student art display at community venues. For the end of this year, the graduating class has selected Cervantes as their commencement speaker.

Colton names graduation dignitaries Valedictorians: Caleb Behrens, Dylan Bonfield, Emma Dilg, Cierra Ridenour

Salutatorian: Minadora Basargin

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Mollala Pioneer

Colton softballer signs college letter

Cassidi Cohoon puts her signature to a letter of intent to play softball at Clark College in VancouverBy Cindy Fama Colton High School softball player Cassidi Cohoon recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball as a catcher for Clark College in Vancouver, Wash. She was joined on the college campus for the event by her parents, Sarah and Chris Cohoon, and sister Katelyn Schneider. Cohoon has been the catcher for the Colton High softball team the past four years and added some pitching duties this year. She has also played for the tournament team NW...
VANCOUVER, WA
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla shows up for Summer Jam

Many danced in the rain at the first-annual, free summer concert event organized by members of the community. Hundreds gathered in the lawn at Molalla River Brewing Company on June 4 for the first-annual Les Schwab Molalla River Summer Jam. Many donned rain gear and ponchos and huddled under umbrellas while they enjoyed the offerings from food trucks, local market vendors and live music. The market vendors opened shop at 10 a.m. Vendors included Church of Smoke barbeque, Cowgirls Trading Company, Rusty Rings, and more. Food trucks Bayou Brothers and Beloved Cheesecakes came out and Triangle Design &...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Redistricting roils legislative races east of the Cascades

The 2022 races for the Oregon Legislature will determine the mix of lawmakers the next governor will deal with for the next two years. In Oregon politics, the Cascades have served as a political firewall for the past decade. Democrats and Republicans running for the Oregon Legislature would slug it out in the Portland suburbs, along the coast, spots in the Willamette Valley, and the timberlands of the southwest. But east of the mountains was rock-solid red Republican. Any state lawmaker from The Dalles, Bend and Klamath Falls and east more than 250 miles to Hermiston, Pendleton, the Wallowas, Baker City,...
PORTLAND, OR
Mollala Pioneer

MRSD names three individuals to key roles

District announces new high school principal, assistant principal/athletic director and chief business official.The Molalla River School District has hired three new administrators. All three will join the district in July. Dr. David Atherton has been named principal of Molalla High School, Pat Davis has been named as the associate principal and athletic director at MHS and Keith McClung will fill the role of chief business official, a position currently held by Rick Gill, who will retire at the end of this school year. Each candidate participated in a comprehensive interview process that included a committee of classroom teachers, specialists,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State
City
Colton, OR
Mollala Pioneer

'Hail friend, well met' vibe permeates Ren Faire

The Oregon Renaissance Faire returned to Canby and the fairgrounds woods were filled with funFaeries, elves and knights, oh my. Three years since it last set down in Canby, the Oregon Renaissance Faire returned in full force over the weekend, and despite rainy conditions on Saturday, it was clear that the event had been missed. The opening weekend of the Oregon Renaissance Faire was all about cosplay in all its forms, not just Renaissance looks. And after seeing the event canceled the last two Junes, people welcomed its return with plenty of passion. Visitors arrived in all sorts...
Mollala Pioneer

Canby & Molalla briefs

A look at events and activities going on in and around the local area - Ren Faire, repair day, dog showMolalla Library plans repair event on June 11 The Molalla Repair Fair will be held Saturday, June 11, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Molalla Public Library. This free event will feature volunteers on hand to help figure out and possibly fix household items such as clothes, textiles, bicycles, small electronics, small home appliances, tools, jewelry and the like. Canby Chamber sets Par 3 golf tourney The Canby Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Clackamas Sunrise Rotary Club honors officers with awards

Efforts by OSP Trooper Keena Washington, Clackamas County Water Rescue Team are recognized.Clackamas Sunrise Rotary Club recognized Oregon State Trooper Keena Washington, as well as the Clackamas County Water Rescue Team, at its annual Law Enforcement Day awards ceremony May 20 at Bob's Red Mill. "We hold this annual event to show appreciation for those who put their lives on the line every day for us as they face circumstances that most people avoid and run from. The last couple of years have been especially trying for law enforcement, as we know, so this will be our chance to highlight...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Environmental Learning Center 'bioblitz' to identify wetland plants, wildlife

Clackamas Community College plans free event in partnership with watershed council, Water Environment ServicesThe Greater Oregon City Watershed Council and the Clackamas Community College Environmental Learning Center are partnering to host a community-led bioblitz on June 25. A bioblitz is an event to take a snapshot of the biodiversity, or variety of life, in a specific place. Students, scientists, naturalists and other community members join together to find and identify as many plants, animals and other organisms as possible in a short period of time. Sponsored by the Clackamas Water Environment Services, this free event is open to all...
OREGON CITY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Picasso
Person
Vincent Van Gogh
Mollala Pioneer

Clackamas County parenting program to offer classes in Spanish

12-week course is geared for families with young children aged up to 8 years old this summerA group parenting program that for years was only available in English has been newly translated to Spanish and will be offered for the first time in Clackamas County to approximately 10 families with children aged 8 and below. "Make Parenting A Pleasure" is a child-abuse-prevention program published by nonprofit family-support organization Parenting Now, providing highly-stressed parents of young children with mentoring in resiliency, social and emotional connection and other factors proven to lower the potential for neglect. Parenting Now, headquartered in Eugene, is...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Teens & Oregon Mustangs program matches horses, trainers

100-day competition and conservation effort to culminate in Adoption Challenge eventShe once roamed free in Eastern Oregon in a herd threatened by drought and wildfires and lack of food and water. Then, she became part of the roundup at South Steens herd management area outside Burns, as part of a Bureau of Land Management concentrated effort to help out her kind. And, now the mustang named Xena — as in Xena the Warrior Princess — spends her days guided by the kind hands and voice of trainer Jackie Brooks, learning the life of a domesticated animal through the adoption program...
BURNS, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Clackamas County board races head to November runoffs

Sonya Fischer will face Ben West, while Paul Savas and Libra Forde in top two of separate primary contestIt's unofficially official: Voters will have to wait until November to determine future occupants of two key seats on the Clackamas County commission. County Commissioners Sonya Fischer and Paul Savas are both seeking another four years in office starting next year. Their reelection campaigns received the highest percentages of the May 17 count in each race, but neither incumbent candidate earned the 50% necessary to avoid November runoffs. On June 1, Clackamas County announced it had processed "nearly all main ballots"...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla students recognized for academic achievements

The Molalla community donated thousands of dollars to high school seniors to pursue their post-graduation plans. The Molalla community is known for giving, and its high school seniors were feeling the love during the senior awards night on May 19. The senior class of approximately 140 students earned over $1,754,000 in academic scholarships. These will allow some students to attend college for free or nearly free. "It's super cool to see how many opportunities we have right here in Molalla for scholarships," Cole Beyer, senior and valedictorian, said. "It's really cool to have a tight-knit family in Molalla and...
MOLALLA, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural Art#Oregon Coast#Viking Art#Nestucca High School#Colton High School#Chs
Mollala Pioneer

Q&A: Betsy Johnson talks independent campaign for governor

The former state senator discusses a wide range of issues, including the significance of November's election. Win or lose, former state senator Betsy Johnson is making history this year. Johnson is expected to be one of three women in serious contention to become Oregon's next governor this fall. No gubernatorial election in state history has ever featured more than one woman among the major candidates, but this year will likely feature three: Johnson and former state representatives Tina Kotek, a longtime Democratic speaker of the House, and Christine Drazan, a Canby Republican who previously served as minority leader. Kotek won...
OREGON STATE
Mollala Pioneer

College Life

A look at academic accomplishments from students in the Canby and Molalla areas - lists and degreesCanby's Oldenkamp earns doctorate from Texas Heidi Oldenkamp, a 2013 graduate of Canby High School, graduated with a doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin this month. Her research focused on developing delivery platforms for protein drugs, such as those used to treat autoimmune diseases. She was awarded a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship in 2019 and a P.E.O. Scholar Award in 2021. Before her doctorate studies, Oldenkamp graduated with a bachelor of science degree in bioengineering in...
CANBY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Woman sought for threatening Home Depot customer with gun

Oregon City police say suspect is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair.Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who on Wednesday evening, May 25, allegedly threatened someone with a gun at a Home Depot in Oregon City. OCPD said the woman menaced another customer with a black handgun in the store parking lot. The suspect is described as a white, 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair. Anyone with information is urged to call the Oregon City Tip Line at 503-905-3505 and reference OCPD case number 22-011766. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON CITY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Briefs

A look at events and activities happening in and around the Canby and Molalla areas - Ren Faire, Molalla music and moreMolalla's Summer Jam set for June 4 Molalla River Summer Jam will be June 4 at 180 Industrial Way in Molalla. The event is a tribute to Molalla's large music and small business community and will feature four musical guests. Doors open at 10 a.m., and guests are asked to bring their own folding seats or blankets for seating on the lawn. Beer and wine will be available and food carts will be on site....
MOLALLA, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
Mollala Pioneer

Promise: Clackamas County ballots counted by June 2

Clerk Sherry Hall sends a schedule for counting defective ballots to the Oregon secretary of state.Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall promises election workers will finish counting defective primary election ballots by Thursday, June 2 — 11 days before Oregon law requires the results to be certified. Hall made the commitment in a Tuesday, May 24, memo to Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, who had requested the schedule last week. The memo also said the county had received 116,012 ballots by Tuesday, the last day it is legally required to count them if they are postmarked by May 17, primary...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla teen seeks dairy princess title

Molalla High senior Jess Hewitt competes for Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador spot this weekendMolalla High School senior Jess Hewitt has spent the last year learning about and promoting Oregon's dairy industry. The 18-year-old student represents Clackamas County in Oregon's Dairy Princess Ambassador Program and this week she'll compete to represent the industry throughout the state of Oregon. "I have shown dairy cattle since I was old enough to walk," Hewitt said. "These experiences have helped me become aware of how important it is for us to educate people on the nutrition of milk, the welfare of our animals...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Former Clackamas County employee: Latest fiasco is no surprise

Ashley Carroll: Sherry Hall has a history of election errors, erroneously sends out private emails, refuses to take any responsibility.I have watched the near breakdown of the Clackamas County voting system with concern and condemnation — but not surprise. I was a Clackamas County employee in 2012 when, under Sherry Hall's tutelage, an election worker was caught changing votes in favor of Republicans candidates. I remember the 2010 fiasco where Sherry allowed a November race to be placed on the May primary ballot, causing $100,000 in reprinting costs. I ended my tenure as a Clackamas County employee in 2016, under...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla students receive scholarships at awards night

High school seniors were awarded $29,000 in scholarships at the awards ceremony.The Molalla Alumni Association Scholarship Committee announced its 2022 scholarship recipients at the senior awards night held at the high school auditorium on April 19. The recipients and the $2,000 awards they received are as follows: Cole Beyer: Dorothy Damm Waiste Memorial Scholarship Rodney Gray: The Richard E. and Mary E. Marquardt Scholarship Tanner Foss-Howard: The Delane and Margaret Fry Scholarship Reid Sperl: The Sandeen/Trullinger Family Scholarship Emma King: The Oak Rebekah Lodge #159 Scholarship Lesly Maldonado: The Donald and Roberta Daniels Family Scholarship Robert O'Hara: The Schriever Family...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Mollala Pioneer

Molalla, OR
70
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Molalla Pioneer is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.molallapioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy