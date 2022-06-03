ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Star Spangled Symphony and July 4th Block Party to join holiday festivities

By Maeve Goodrich maeve.goodrich@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jYMW0_0g0ZBlYF00
(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

A COVID-era evolution of Symphony in the Park, Symphony on Your Porch has been up and running since July 2020. This year, it expands.

In addition to the annual Fourth of July Symphony on Your Porch, The Colorado Springs Philharmonic and the Colorado Springs Sports Corp. present a new event to spice up your holiday celebrations: the Star Spangled Symphony and July Fourth Block Party.

The free indoor concert will take place at the Pikes Peak Center and run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the Fourth. Tickets are available for the first 1,800 attendees and can be reserved in advance at COS4thofJuly.org.

In the event of a full house or a proclivity for sitting in the sunshine, the concert will also be live-streamed on the center’s north lawn and broadcast by Rocky Mountain PBS.

Block-party merrymaking is set to extend into West Cucharras Street, adjacent to Pikes Peak Center, which will be closed to make room for a host of food and beverage vendors. The block party runs 3:30-7 p.m.

Nathan Newbrough, Philharmonic CEO and president, nods to the Colorado Springs Philharmonic’s long celebratory history. For nearly 50 years, they’ve "provided a free performances of patriotic music" on the Fourth — “and this time right where the action is, in downtown Colorado Springs.”

Comments / 0

Related
coloradosprings.com

Colorado Springs actor, musician, music teacher dies

Colorado Springs lost a colorful actor, musician and music teacher in Howard Kirstel last month. The man who acted and sang in many Pikes Peak region shows and once played guitar in a band with the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia died May 23. He was 78. His wife Gretchen Kirstel preceded him in death in 2014. He's survived by a daughter and stepson.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

The Sounds of Summer: 2022 Boulder County concert guide

Jun. 3—Boulder Bands on the Bricks — Complete with a beer garden, downtown Boulder's long-standing concert series offers free shows every Wednesday from 5:30-9 p.m. on the 1300 Block of Pearl Street; boulderdowntown.com. Lineup: June 15 Hazel Miller & the Collective, June 22 Saritah, June 29 Chimbangle, July 6 Eagles tribute The Long Run, July 13 Titonic, July 20 The Coffis Brothers, July 27 Chain Station and Aug. 3 The Goonies. ...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Local
Colorado Society
Colorado Springs, CO
Entertainment
CBS Denver

Special Note Found Hidden In The Sand As Make-A-Wish Colorado Grants 7-Year-Old’s Wish At Museum

(CBS4) – Make-A-Wish Colorado has been granting wishes for kids fighting chronic illness for decades. During the pandemic, some of those wishes had to be postponed. Now, kids like Noah Mills are finally seeing their dreams come true. (credit: CBS) For Noah, it was a special day at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science recently as he and his family met up with the Make-A-Wish crew. “When I got here, I was too excited,” Noah explained. “I just wanted to look at the fossils.” Noah is 7 years old. He was diagnosed with bilateral Wilms, a type of kidney cancer, after a trip...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Free jazz festival returns to one of Denver's oldest neighborhoods

The annual 'Five Points Jazz Festival' is returning to Colorado on Saturday in celebration of the history of Denver's Five Points neighborhood. "On Saturday, June 4, 2022, 100,000 people will gather along Welton Street for the anticipated return of the Five Points Jazz Festival. Those attending will experience a safe, sustainable, family-fun event," a news release from event organizers said.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#July Fourth Block Party#Philharmonic Ceo
OutThere Colorado

Running my first official marathon, thanks to the pandemic

It's hard to point to an aspect of life that didn't face a major upheaval as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world just two short years ago. Offices went dark, spending time around loved ones became taboo, and the topic of toilet paper scarcity worked its way to the tips of many fretful tongues. Everyone sought to find some sort of way to cope amid the chaos and for me, I turned to running. Prior to 2020, I'd spent my entire adult life convinced...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 The Point

This Colorado Mom & Pop BBQ Restaurant Will Blow Your Mind

If you're like me you're always looking for great new food places to try out around town. I get so sick of the same old same so when I find a new place, especially one that's locally owned and operated, with great food, I've gotta tell you about it. I was watching my friend Kathie on Channel 3 last week and she introduced me to Stu, the proud creator and local owner/operator of Stuboy's BBQ, and they had my mouth watering just watching the show so I knew I had to share this hidden Colorado BBQ gem with you.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
KRDO News Channel 13

Study shows racial disparity in Colorado Springs park system when it comes to “park space”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Findings from a national non-profit working to create and protect park space across the United States highlight clear deficiencies in the Colorado Springs park system. According to a study from the non-profit Trust for Public Land, "residents living in neighborhoods where most people identify as a person of color have The post Study shows racial disparity in Colorado Springs park system when it comes to “park space” appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Art on the Streets debuts 12 new pieces of art to decorate downtown Colorado Springs

Picture your living room. And how you know it so well. Picture suddenly getting a new couch, one that comes in a different color or is placed in a different corner. It would probably, at the least, make you take a second look. This is kind of what Art on the Streets does for downtown Colorado Springs. The annual exhibition brings something new, specifically 12 new pieces, to the same familiar corners and walls of town. The latest exhibit debuts Friday with a self-guided scavenger hunt.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
bucketlistcommunitycafe.com

Magic Mushrooms Have Their Moment

This is an exciting moment for the Psychedelic Club of Denver, which was founded in 2016 with the intention to affect policy change and create a community of psychedelic enthusiasts. “We just think that a lot of healing happens when these substances are consumed in community with people,” says Vice...
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Super Rare Black Fox Spotted in Colorado Neighborhood

Foxes are adorable. Sure, they can be a royal pain in the "you know what" for many people and their pets but there's no denying their extremely high level of cuteness. Recently, a fox was spotted in the middle of a populated Denver neighborhood and while that's not entirely uncommon, the color of this fox was, because it was a black fox.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

These campgrounds are worth a reservation around Colorado

The old saying “know before you go” is taking on a new, heightened meaning in Colorado’s outdoors. Before we go camping, we need to know about fire restrictions, for one. Those are becoming more widespread amid this megadrought and amid waves of newcomers. The pandemic marked a period of bigger crowds across the mountains — and increased anxieties of campfires leading to bigger burns. With those crowds come new land...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy