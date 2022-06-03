Star Spangled Symphony and July 4th Block Party to join holiday festivities

(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

A COVID-era evolution of Symphony in the Park, Symphony on Your Porch has been up and running since July 2020. This year, it expands.

In addition to the annual Fourth of July Symphony on Your Porch, The Colorado Springs Philharmonic and the Colorado Springs Sports Corp. present a new event to spice up your holiday celebrations: the Star Spangled Symphony and July Fourth Block Party.

The free indoor concert will take place at the Pikes Peak Center and run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the Fourth. Tickets are available for the first 1,800 attendees and can be reserved in advance at COS4thofJuly.org.

In the event of a full house or a proclivity for sitting in the sunshine, the concert will also be live-streamed on the center’s north lawn and broadcast by Rocky Mountain PBS.

Block-party merrymaking is set to extend into West Cucharras Street, adjacent to Pikes Peak Center, which will be closed to make room for a host of food and beverage vendors. The block party runs 3:30-7 p.m.

Nathan Newbrough, Philharmonic CEO and president, nods to the Colorado Springs Philharmonic’s long celebratory history. For nearly 50 years, they’ve "provided a free performances of patriotic music" on the Fourth — “and this time right where the action is, in downtown Colorado Springs.”