Income Tax

Tim Tams, dog food, cigarettes and toilet paper - tax office readies for another year of Aussies trying to claim bizarre expenses at tax time

By Peter Vincent
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

If you think Tim Tams, ciggies and toilet paper are legit work-related deductions in your tax return, be warned: the Australian Taxation Office is ready for you.

The ATO will begin scrutinising claims with returns being lodged from July 7 and expects to start paying refunds from July 16.

Aussies have a long history of dubious deductions sought at tax time and the ATO is likely to be dusting off its index of illegal and frankly bizarre claims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oFIu3_0g0Z9OTb00
The ATO will begin scrutinising claims with returns being lodged from July 7 and expects to start paying refunds from July 16. But it has warned it is on the lookout for dubious claims for work-related expenses. Gym membership is one such claim
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fFau1_0g0Z9OTb00
One Australian taxpayer claimed dog food provided to his pet was a work-related expense

Some of the weirder claims Aussies have tried to get money back from the ATO include dog food, dental work, gambling losses, toilet paper, cigarettes, vapes and holidays that were not only unrelated to work, they were entirely faked.

In 2020 a NSW man was fined $1,500 and given a criminal conviction for falsely claiming a fake holiday.

'The bank exec claimed more than $15,000 in travel expenses for ‘overseas conferences’ even though he hadn’t left the country that financial year' the ATO explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bvyoO_0g0Z9OTb00
Another taxpayer claimed a fantasy holiday that never even happened, stating it was for a convention
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G9X4j_0g0Z9OTb00
Even though you need these, they are not and never will be tax-deductible as a work-related expense 

Even though the rules are clear - a deduction needs to be related to earning an income and we need proof the amount has been spent - Australians cannot seem to resist trying our luck at tax time.

'No matter how clear, people try to bend these rules,' said a statement from ITP Accounting Professionals.

'Many dubious claims are made in the ‘other’ expenses column, including non-allowable items such as wedding reception costs, dental, childcare, gambling losses, alcohol, and even cigarettes.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19e4FC_0g0Z9OTb00
ATO assistant commissioner Tim Loh ([pictured) said toilet paper, tea, coffee and Tim Tams are examples of personal expenses that are not related to earning an income but have been claimed before
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40jN8N_0g0Z9OTb00
Coffee may help you to get started for the work day but it isn't a work-related expense

ATO assistant commissioner Tim Loh said toilet paper, tea, coffee and Tim Tams are examples of personal expenses that are not related to the earning of income but have been claimed before.

He added that people need to avoid 'copying and pasting' deductions from previous years.

What was valid one year may not be true of the past 12 months - because, for instance, your employer may have reimbursed you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cob32_0g0Z9OTb00
Aussies have a long history of dubious deductions sought at tax time and the ATO is likely to be dusting off its index of illegal and frankly bizarre claims. Tim Tams are one such strange claim

People try to make work-related claims that are real 'doozies', according to Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand tax leader Michael Croker.

Dog food, claimed as a 'security cost', was one example, he told news.com.au.

'While feeding a guard dog may be deductible in some cases, your household pet doesn’t quite make the cut,' Mr Croker said.

Much of the time people's claims are the result of not understanding the law.

For instance, it's a common misconception that personal self improvement is tax deductible because it often seems to help with employment.

That means your gym membership, yoga class, meditation app and tooth whitener are not tax deductions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtu32_0g0Z9OTb00
Taxpayers have even attempted to claim cigarettes as a work-related expense

One type of deduction often overlooked that is often legitimate is education.

New data has revealed at least 30 per cent of Australians are spending up to $1,936 on employment-related learning every year, a cost that is tax deductible.

Accounting for the other 70 per cent of Aussies who don't spend any of their money on personal education, the average spent each year is about $587.

The average return for Australians is $2,600 according to blog taxback.com.

The deadline for lodging your tax return for the fiscal year July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 is 31 October, 2022.

Most people won't receive their annual Pay As You Go payment summary from their employer until July 14.

The ATO said in 2022 it aims to finalise returns within 12 days of receiving them.

The deductions Aussies CAN make ... and what we've tried to claim

There are three golden rules set from the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) to determine legitimate deductions as work-related expenses:

  • The expense must directly relate to earning your income.
  • You must have already incurred the expense
  • You must have the records to prove it

Source: ITP Accounting Professionals

Items that Aussies have tried (and failed) to claim include:

  • Alcohol
  • Chocolate biscuits
  • Cigarettes and vapes
  • Coffee
  • Dental work
  • Dog food
  • Gambling losses
  • Gym memberships
  • Holidays
  • Meditation and yoga apps and sessions
  • Self-improvement programs and apps
  • Streaming services ie. Netflix, Disney and Stan
  • Sunscreen
  • Tea
  • Toilet paper
  • Tooth whitener

