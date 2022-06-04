Plus Size Womens V Neck Collar T Shirt

Without mentioning a particular shoe brand, I think it's safe to say we're all familiar with a certain sandal *hint hint* featuring a contoured cork footbed. In all honesty, I was never big into the trend until recently, when I spotted a similar style for under-$20 at Walmart. Enter, the double-buckle Time and Tru Platform Footbed Sandals ($17), with almost exclusively five-star reviews. Curious to see if I'd be into them, I thought, "what the heck," and added the tan colorblock design to my virtual shopping cart. My honest thoughts, ahead.
Comments / 0