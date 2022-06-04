ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlos Tevez announces he's RETIRING after 'losing his No 1 fan', his father - and 'eating and drinking too much'... with the controversial Man United and Man City icon turning down MLS offers to quit at 38 after a 'difficult' year

By Liam Morgan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 5 days ago
Former Manchester City and Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez has confirmed his retirement after the Argentinian said he could no longer continue playing following the death of his father last year.

Tevez revealed he had turned down offers to prolong his trophy-laden yet controversial career from the United States as he officially brought his time in football to a close at the age of 38.

The Argentinian, who won three Premier League titles, two Scudetti and the Champions League, last played for Boca Juniors before leaving his boyhood club in June last year.

Tevez said he had 'stopped playing' after losing his number one fan - his adopted father, Segundo Raimundo, who died following complications from Covid-19.

'I have retired, it's confirmed,' he said, according to the Mundo Albiceleste website. 'They offered me many things, including from the United States. But that's it, I have given everything.

'Playing the last year was very difficult but I was able to see my old man. I stopped playing because I lost my number one fan.'

