On Thursday, I shared an email that I had received from Parks staff on the SASY FB group describing a dangerous situation of a large oak tree with a hollow trunk in Elmside Circle Park that required immediate removal. Several neighbors have questioned the extent of the decay and have advocated for a comprehensive evaluation of the tree's condition prior to removal. At the time of writing this update, I understand that a more comprehensive evaluation of the tree's condition is scheduled to occur early this week and that the tree will not be removed before that occurs. I appreciate those that have spoken up asking for assurance that there aren't other alternatives to consider aside from complete removal. I will share the results of the evaluation once I get them and will also be advocating for proceeding with caution and care.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO