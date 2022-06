Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store. 2022 NBA Draft: Arizona, Gonzaga and Kansas among winners and losers from underclassmen deadline - CBSSports.com. E.J. Liddell could be steal of the draft - CBSSports.com. Big 12 boasts $426M revenue; new commissioner expected to be hired in mid-July - ESPN.com.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO