Inter Milan ‘CANNOT AFFORD’ Lukaku, Dembele transfer ‘takes off’ Kounde plans EMERGE – latest updates

CHELSEA seem set to send Romelu Lukaku back to where he came from last summer.

However, the deal has become a lot more complex than initially though as Inter Milan cannot afford the Belgian talisman according to reports.

Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele's sensational move to the Blues is edging closer with the Frenchman reportedly agreeing terms with the club.

And Jules Kounde could follow suit as Chelsea are eager to bring in some reinforcements having already lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Keep up to date with all of the latest gossip from the Stamford Bridge...

Tammy pushing Kane... - but will pull for him too

Tammy Abraham is ready to push skipper Harry Kane for his England place - amid links to Arsenal and Liverpool.

But Roma's ex-Chelsea striker will also be happy to be understudy to the man who is eyeing England’s all-time scoring record.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate challenged Abraham, 24, to prove he is the right striker to put the pressure on 49-goal Kane to keep on delivering as he chases Wayne Rooney’s record mark of 53 — or even replace him.

Abraham said: “I think for every player that’s the mentality you’re supposed to have — to be positive.

“Of course, we are all buzzing for Harry, we want him to smash the record and we’re always here to support him.

“Whenever I’m given a chance if I’m on a pitch with him, I’ll try and help him to get to his targets.

“But for me, it’s all about whenever you get the opportunity, to just try and grab it with two hands and just show what you are made of.”

Blues linked to shock Kalvin move

Chelsea's hunt for a midfielder could switch to Manchester United 'target' Kalvin Phillips.

Leeds believe they are in a strong position to keep the 20-cap England ace, 26.

But after suggestions Newcastle would be prepared to offer £60million-plus, there are also reports tonight that Chelsea could also be pondering a bid.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with Phillips before the end of the season.

But any hopes of prising him from their fierce rivals dipped dramatically when Leeds stayed in the Premier League.

Real tipped to beat Prem giants to Aurelien

Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool face disappointment as Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is expected to join Real Madrid.

The France star, 22, is reportedly close to a huge-money move to the newly-crowned European champions.

It was claimed last month that Tchouameni had 'agreed terms' with both Real and Liverpool.

But all the talk this weekend is of Los Blancos pipping Prem giants on the transfer front just as they did on the pitch this season.

Rice 'would cost £150m'

West Ham hope to scare off Manchester United and Chelsea by valuing Declan Rice at £150million, reports suggest.

The England midfielder is the world-class anchorman United lack.

But he has hinted in the past year he's happy to stay in London.

And although Chelsea have bounced back into the transfer market with Todd Boehly's takeover, the Hammers are confident they can keep the 23-year-old for at least another season.

Mata ponders joining Prem rival

Manchester United outcast Juan Mata WOULD consider joining another Premier League team, reports say.

The ex-Chelsea midfielder, 34, is set to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of this month, writes Emillia Hawkins.

Since joining the Red Devils in 2014 the Spaniard has made 285 appearances and scored 51 goals – but he has hardly featured in the squad this season.

While his next club is currently unknown, The Times suggest he could be willing to stay in England.

Hungary 1 England 0

Dominik Szoboszlai's controversial penalty sunk mediocre England in their Nations League opener.

Szoboszlai fired into the bottom left corner on 66 minutes after Three Lions' sub Reece James was penalised for putting an arm across Zsolt Nagy, who tumbled dramatically.

England faded dramatically after a promising first 15 minutes, with new boys James Justin and Jarrod Bowen failing to shine.

Hard-working Hungary's first win over the Three Lions in 60 years came after their back-to-back Nations League promotions.

Blues set to give Conor a chance

Chelsea are tipped to give Conor Gallagher the chance to prove himself after his loan success with Crystal Palace.

The midfielder won three caps during his sizzling Selhurst season.

And although a host of players remain in front of him at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea know the 22-year-old could hardly have done more to earn an opportunity.

Nkunku's PSG hint

Christopher Nkunku has disappointed Prem giants by suggesting PSG is his 'heart club'.

RB Leipzig's France midfielder, 24, has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.

And the 24-year-old insists he won't 'close any doors' on his options.

But he said: “Paris [Paris Saint-Germain], I’ve always said it, it’s my home, my heart club.

"I don’t close any doors. Everything is possible in football.

“It’s flattering to have the biggest clubs in the world interested in me.

“But it’s also flattering that Leipzig is doing everything to keep me.

“We are in June, and I am focused on this gathering.”

Chelsea favourites for Ousmane

Manchester United and Arsenal could be among the disappointed clubs if 'favourites' Chelsea win the race for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

PSG have also been linked with the France and ex-Borussia Dortmund star.

But reports this evening claim Chelsea are confident of making the 25-year-old the first signing since Todd Boehly's consortium bought out Roman Abramovich as club owner.

Reds line up Christian aid

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Chelsea ace Christian Pulisic as they prepare to lose Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has held talks with Mane’s agent over a possible move in the summer.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has drawn up a four-man shortlist to replace the star forward, according to the MailOnline.

One of Klopp’s targets is Pulisic, who is rated at around £60million and is reportedly keen for a new challenge after an underwhelming season at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool have also been linked with Bayern’s Serge Gnabry and Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma.

Tammy says he's joining Liverpool

Tammy Abraham has sent Liverpool fans into a frenzy after making a comment to Trent Alexander-Arnold during England training.

Roma's ex-Chelsea striker, 24, sparked transfer rumours after telling the right-back: "I'm joining you guys next season."

His admission was captured in a video which has been shared across social media.

Some Liverpool supporters are now convinced that he was hinting at a potential move to Anfield.

One excited fan tweeted: "I want this to happen, we obviously need a target man for those crosses. I wanna see what Klopp cooks up with him."

Another said: "Would be a great signing!!"

Abraham joined Roma on a five-year deal last summer for a fee of £34million.

He made an instant impact upon his arrival in Italy and quickly cemented his spot in Jose Mourinho's starting line-up.

In 37 appearances this season he has scored 17 goals - making him the highest English scorer in a single Serie A season.

His impressive form has attracted the attention of various Premier League clubs, including Arsenal.

Less of Maur could mean Mour of Jose

PSG are lining up ex-chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

The French champions are on the verge of parting company with Pochettino, who has walked a tight rope for the last two seasons.

And SunSport understands the Parisians are contemplating replacing the Argentine with the resurgent Mourinho.

The Portuguese breathed new life into his floundering managerial career with Serie big boys Roma last season.

The Special One guided the Italians to Europa Conference League glory last month and a sixth-place league finish.

And the 59-year-old's stellar debut season at the Stadio Olimpico has promoted PSG chiefs to weigh up a summer swoop for his services.

Chelsea still lead hunt for Jules

Chelsea are convinced they will sign Sevilla star Jules Kounde in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Blues missed out on Kounde last year after the LaLiga outfit raised their asking price at the eleventh hour.

But Chelsea have retained their interest in the centre-back as boss Thomas Tuchel looks to finally secure his services.

According to ABC Sevilla, the West Londoners are hopeful they can reach an agreement in the region of £43million-£51m.

The Andalusians were adamant in 2021 that the France international wouldn’t be sold unless his £68m release clause was activated, but now it looks like they’ve got their man.

Pulisic targeted by European powerhouses

Christian Pulisic is being targeted by Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus, writes Jack Drury.

The American has struggled to cement a starting place under Thomas Tuchel, leaving the winger frustrated in West London.

The 23-year-old, who is currently away on international duty with the USA, has reportedly sparked the interest of Serie A champions AC Milan and Juve.

According to the Daily Mail, Pulisic admitted his frustration at the situation, however also confirmed his desire to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic said: "Of course, I want to get more playing time. I think I still got a lot of games, but it's always something that I'm working at and trying to be a regular at club level. "

Chelsea signed the American for £58million from Borussia Dortmund, however it's speculated neither interested Italian side would be able to match that fee if the Blues wanted him.

Lukaku longs for the San Siro

Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku is reportedly forcing a sensational return to Inter Milan less than a year after returning to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues forked out a club-record £97.5m fee to bring Lukaku back last summer.

And according to Sky Sports, Lukaku wants to head back to the San Siro on a loan deal.

Lukaku’s representatives will meet with the club on Tuesday to discuss a move, claims Sky in Italy.

Nkunku addresses future

RB Leipzig star and Chelsea target Christopher Nkunku has spoken about his future.

Nkunku said: “Paris [Paris Saint-Germain], I’ve always said it, it’s my home, my heart club. I don’t close any doors. Everything is possible in football.

“It’s flattering to have the biggest clubs in the world interested in me.

“But it’s also flattering that Leipzig is doing everything to keep me.

“We are in June, and I am focused on this gathering.”

Romelu Lukaku injured

Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku hobbled off with an injury during Belgium’s Nations League clash with rivals Netherlands.

Lukaku asked for a substitution following an earlier clash with Manchester City ace Nathan Ake.

The striker limped off on 26 minutes and was replaced by Brighton’s Leandro Trossard.

The Belgium international has been linked with a move away amid rumours of a return to Inter Milan

Christian Pulisic admission

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has admitted that he wants more game time amid a potential exit.

Pulisic told US-based reporters: “As far as right now, I’m obviously just focused on what I’m doing here.

“And I’m super excited to be here. And yeah, that’s it.

“Of course, I want to get more playing time. I want to be on the field as much as I can and be the sharpest I can be and fit as well.

“I think I still got a lot of games, but it’s always something that I’m working at and trying to be regular at club level as well to put myself in the best position to be fit when I come here with the national team”.

Ex-Chelsea star Alex recovering from heart bypass op

Former Chelsea and AC Milan defender Alex has undergone a heart operation to clear four blocked arteries.

Alex revealed he had four blocked arteries and denied reports he had suffered a heart attack.

He said: "I came here to deny reports saying I had a heart attack.

"I found a problem a few days ago, doctors decided to give me a bypass surgery. I had four blocked arteries.

"I just left the intensive care unit. I will stay at the hospital for another six days."

Alex left Santos in 2004 to join Chelsea, but spent the first three years in Europe on loan at Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

He then spent the next five years as a mainstay in the Chelsea backline, winning one Premier League, two FA Cups and a Champions League.

He appeared 134 times in all competitions, scoring 10 goals for the Blues before departing for Paris Saint-Germain.

Get well soon Alex.

Lampard Chelsea raid

Chelsea are set to be raided by club legend and former manager Frank Lampard, who is planning a major overhaul at Everton after a sorry season that almost saw them getting relegated.

Lampard is reportedly targeting Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour, who spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace and Norwich respectively.

The former Blues captain will use his “connections” with the club in order to lure Gallagher and Gilmour to Goodison Park, as reported by the Mail.

Both midfielders face uncertain futures back at their parent club, with a squad already filled with established seniors set to be reinforced in the summer transfer window

Costa provides insight into Kante relationship

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa has revealed he tried to hug N’Golo Kante NAKED during their time together at Stamford Bridge.

And the maverick forward even declared that the French midfielder refused to strip down when taking a shower.

Speaking on Canal Pilhado, Costa said: “At Chelsea, I would try to hug Kante joking. He’s really shy.

“I would go all naked in the bath and be like: ‘Kante, give me a hug!’ and he would be all ‘No. no, Diego’.

“He doesn’t even take off his underwear to take a shower.”