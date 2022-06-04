ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham set price for Steven Bergwijn after Ajax fail in transfer bid for winger following stunner against Belgium

By Kealan Hughes
 5 days ago

TOTTENHAM are demanding £21million for Steven Bergwijn amid interest from Ajax, according to reports.

The winger, 24, struggled for game time last season and scored just four goals in all competitions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wt1o2_0g0Z1FFO00
Tottenham want £21million for Steven Bergwijn with Ajax interested Credit: Getty

Despite that he was subject to interest from Ajax in January but the Dutch champions had a £15m bid rejected by Spurs.

According to the Daily Mail Tottenham have now hit back another bid worth £17m, with Spurs setting their asking price at £21m, report ESPN.

But Ajax still remain confident of landing the former PSV star, with Bergwijn keen to play regular football ahead of the Qatar World Cup this winter.

The forward has a regular role with his national team and scored a brilliant long-range effort in the 4-1 Nations League demolition of Belgium on Friday.

He received the ball with his back to goal 30 yards out and quickly turned before firing the ball into the bottom corner.

But Bergwijn has not demonstrated his goalscoring ability consistently enough for Tottenham, which is why they are open to selling him.

Bergwijn has not started a match since January 23 with Antonio Conte preferring Dejan Kulusevski - and the Italian accepts the Dutchman's sale will help balance the books.

Conte wants several signings this summer as Spurs return to the Champions League - having already captured Ivan Perisic who could operate on the wing.

Defensive additions remain high on the agenda with Conte keen to raid former club Inter Milan for centre-back Alessandro Bastani.

Championship promotion winner Djed Spence is also a target and could be available in a £15m transfer from Middlesbrough.

Spurs are keen on signing a striker to act as back-up to Harry Kane with Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus linked.

