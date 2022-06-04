ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I feel really awful, I now hate myself': Simon Cowell apologises to young girl after she's left in tears by his harsh comments during Britain's Got Talent

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Simon Cowell was left red-faced after he was forced to apologise to a young girl on Britain's Got Talent's Friday semi-final.

The talent show judge, 62, wasn't impressed with the opening performance from act Matricks Illusion, and even pressed his buzzer.

But as Simon was giving them his unfiltered opinion, one member of the group, named Lamala, started to well up - with the judge later admitting he felt 'awful'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C3t43_0g0Z010g00
Sorry: Simon Cowell, 62, apologised to a young girl on Friday evening after she was left in tears by his harsh comments during Britain's Got Talent

The magic act wowed the judges with their initial audition, and opted for a disappearing number on Friday evening.

But it didn't live up to expectations, as Simon buzzed and explained it lacked 'star power'.

'I buzzed because I didn't feel it was magical enough. There was a lot of chaos, and whereas I like these big magic acts compared to cards, we had a magician on a few days ago who I thought was so much better.

'I didn't think this... this lacked, I don't know, star power for me,' he continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yHFvp_0g0Z010g00
Emotional: As Simon was giving them his unfiltered opinion, one member of the group, named Lamala (pictured bottom left), started to well up - with the judge later admitting he felt 'awful'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FuVeH_0g0Z010g00
Buzzed: The talent show judge wasn't impressed with the opening performance from act Matricks Illusion, and even pressed his buzzer

The performers were visibly unsatisfied with the comments, but it was the youngest member of the team, Lamala, who took it the hardest.

As another member wrapped her arms around Lamala, the dancer was upset, with tears rolling down her face.

While the emotional moment went unnoticed by the judges at the time, Simon came to the realisation later, and apologised to the act.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qSTi1_0g0Z010g00
Chaotic: 'I buzzed because I didn't feel it was magical enough. There was a lot of chaos, and whereas I like these big magic acts compared to cards, we had a magician on a few days ago who I thought was so much better,' he explained
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11BGpU_0g0Z010g00
Tough: As another member wrapped her arms around Lamala, the dancer was upset, with tears rolling down her face

Later in the show, he interjected: 'I'd like to say something, you know going back to the very first act, I didn't realise i'd really upset someone.

'I just apologised to her, called Lamala, and I feel really awful, I now hate myself. Anyway got that out the way, back to you,' he said whole handing the show back to presenters Ant and Dec.

And while it took the judges a longer time, viewers were quick to notice the tears on Lamala's face, with one viewer Tweeting: 'She's in tears and no one has even noticed'.

But while hearts went out for the young star, many viewers did agree with Simon's criticism, taking to Twitter to display their disappointment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ceQCC_0g0Z010g00
Sympathy: And while it took the judges a longer time, viewers were quick to notice the tears on Lamala's face, with one viewer Tweeting: 'She's in tears and no one has even noticed'

Barbara Steinberg
4d ago

i think he made the show w his comments from the start and people entering should expect it that he is not their fairy god mother

KD Joerg
3d ago

If someone’s not any good, and they want to be a performer. They have to realize there’s going to be bad comments with every performance. If that’s what you want to do with your life, you better thicken your skin

Hidin'fromBiden
1d ago

uh that's not mean at all. no everyone's going to like you. don't audition for a show if you can't take Simons critiques. everyone knows how Simon is.

