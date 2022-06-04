'This fits me better than Barca...': Man United are handed fresh hope in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong after he admitted his role for Holland suits him more than in club action, following his star performance against Belgium

Manchester United have seemingly been handed fresh hope in their chase of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, after he admitted that his role for the Holland national team suits him more than in club action.

De Jong, 25, is a priority target for new United boss Erik ten Hag this summer as he looks to strengthen the spine of his team, but he faces an battle to sign him, with the silky performer having insisted he is already at his 'dream' side.

However, his comments after his country's 4-1 victory over Belgium, a game in which he delivered an eye-catching performance, may hand the Red Devils the impetus.

Frenkie de Jong has admitted that his role for Holland suits him more than at Barcelona

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is keen to sign him, and has now been handed fresh hope

Speaking to NOS post-match, De Jong opened up on his preferred style of play.

'I like to be the first player to receive the ball from the defenders. In the national team I play differently compared to Barca. And I think this one fits me better,' he said.

He was also quizzed on whether the goal with Holland is to get on the ball 'as much as possible' during games, to which he responded with: 'Yeah, sure.'

His remarks could put his potential suitors on red alert, and hint that his future lies away from the Nou Camp. PSG have also reportedly joined the race to sign him.

De Jong insisted that Barcelona is his 'dream club', but he may be forced to leave regardless

But United are said to have ramped up their efforts to lure him to Old Trafford and reunite him with his former Ajax coach. Barcelona need to cut costs as a result of their dire financial situation, which is preventing them from splashing the cash.

Therefore, Xavi is understood to be prepared the let the midfielder leave.

De Jong, however, has told ESPN: 'I prefer to stay with Barcelona. Barcelona is just my dream club. Also from a young age. I just said it too.

Xavi is understood to be open to letting the star leave, as a result of the club's financial woes

'I've never regretted my choice despite the fact that I had hoped for more in terms of prizes than I've achieved so far. But I have never regretted my choice.'

It is believed United may have to spend around £65million to snap up De Jong, and the deal may benefit every party with the Blaugrana then able to sign a replacement.

The former Ajax youngster starred under Ten Hag between 2016 and 2019.

De Jong made 47 appearances for his club this season, and may cost United around £65million

This season, he made 47 appearances in all competitions, and scored four goals.

At United, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard will leave on free transfers this month when their contracts expire, leaving the club short of options in midfield.

There are question marks over both Fred and Scott McTominay, and bringing in a new central player in that area will be key to Ten Hag's attempts to win trophies.