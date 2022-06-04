ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Bayern Munich 'set £34m price-tag on Robert Lewandowski' as the Polish star continues to 'push for a move to Barcelona'... with German giants fearful the striker will 'take advantage of FIFA regulations' and leave for free

By James Cohen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Bayern Munich have set a £34m price-tag on Robert Lewandowski as the Polish star continues to push for an exit from the Allianz Arena.

The 33-year-old insisted he would leave the German side this summer as expects the club to sell him rather than lose him for free next year, claiming he has no intention of playing for Bayern again.

With the German giants fearful that Lewandowski could take legal action to force a move, the club have set a price-tag in order to begin negotiations with any potential suitors, according to SPORT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08B8CP_0g0Yyhlr00
Bayern Munich have set a £40m price-tag on wantaway striker Robert Lewandowski

Bayern have valued the Polish international at £34m (€40m), considerably less than what they would be asking if Lewandowski was content to stay Germany.

By setting this valuation, it seems the Bundesliga champions have accepted that Lewandowski's future lays away from the Allianz Arena, despite their best efforts to make him stay.

The Pole has been closely linked with a move to Barcelona after he declared that his career at Bayern 'was over' in a heated pre-match conference whilst on international duty.

The club are also fearful that the 33-year-old striker could take legal action to escape his current contract with the Bavarian side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=212IGn_0g0Yyhlr00
Lewandowski has refused to renew his current deal with Bayern which ends next season

Article 17 of FIFA's Regulations states any player who signed a contract before the age of 28 can buy himself out of the contract three years after the deal was signed - which Lewandowski is eligible for.

The term was labelled the 'Webster Ruling' after Andy Webster set the precedent during his move from Hearts of Midlothian to Wigan Athletic in 2006. The rule states that any player that does chose this option, must provide the club with a form of compensation.

If Lewandowski were to terminate his deal, he would only have to compensate Bayern with the salary of his last year of the contract - estimated at £20 million.

This would be considerably less than what Barcelona are willing to offer for the Pole, with the Catalan side said to be ready to fork up a £27m fee, and less than the £34m price-tag set by his club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lLfOv_0g0Yyhlr00
Andy Webster (right) was the first player to invoke a loophole in Article 17 of FIFA's regulations

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Liverpool set £17m asking price for midfielder Takumi Minamino amid interest from Wolves and Fulham... with Japan international set to follow Divock Origi out of the Anfield exit this summer

Liverpool want £17million for Japan midfielder Takumi Minamino, 27, who has attracted interest from Wolves and Fulham. The 27-year-old played a key role in the Reds' FA Cup and League Cup glory last season as the club's top goalscorer in domestic cup competitions with seven. But he made just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Harry Kane will be rested for England's Nations League fixture against Italy, with Gareth Southgate set to give Roma striker Tammy Abraham a chance to stake his claim

Harry Kane is set to be rested for England's upcoming Nations League game against Italy at Molineux on Saturday. The captain, 28, scored his 50th international goal in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Germany, moving him one clear of Sir Bobby Charlton into second place on England's all-time list. Kane is...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Manchester City set to ramp up interest in £60m-rated Kalvin Phillips with official approach to Leeds when midfielder returns from England duty next week

Leeds expect Manchester City to test their resolve over £60m-rated midfielder Kalvin Phillips after England's internationals next week. The 26-year-old midfielder is currently on international duty but limped off with a 'severe dead leg' during Tuesday's 1-1 Nations League draw in Germany. And City are expected to officially approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Inter Milan fear their hopes of re-signing Romelu Lukaku will be scuppered by Chelsea wanting a £20MILLION loan fee - with Belgian facing prospect of having to try and revive Blues career despite being prepared to take pay cut to return to Italy

Chelsea are willing to sanction a loan move for Romelu Lukaku though Inter Milan fear their chances of striking a deal are minimal due to the finances involved. Lukaku wants to re-join Inter after a frustrating first campaign back at Stamford Bridge following his club record £97.5m return last summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Daily Mail

Newcastle close to making a breakthrough in £30m battle for Lille defender Sven Botman... and remain hopeful of reaching agreement over the structure of Hugo Ekitike's transfer

Newcastle are concentrating efforts on Lille defender Sven Botman after agreeing to sign Matt Targett from Aston Villa in a £15m deal. Newcastle face competition from AC Milan for Dutch centre-back Botman who is valued at £30m. Earlier this week, Botman revealed he intends to leave Lille this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rangers legend Andy Goram reveals he has just WEEKS to live because his terminal cancer has 'spread quicker' than expected... but the ex-goalkeeper hopes radiotherapy can prolong his life

Rangers goalkeeping icon Andy Goram has revealed the devastating news that he has been given 'around four to six weeks' to live amid his ongoing battle with cancer. The 58-year-old announced he had been diagnosed with oesophageal cancer at the end of last month and had been given a prognosis of six months to live, admitting he had turned down chemotherapy because it would only extend his life by three months.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Bayern Munich#Polish#German#Bayern#Bavarian
Daily Mail

Crisis-torn Derby look set for another spell of trouble as doubts emerge over Chris Kirchner's attempts to buy the club... despite administrators naming him the preferred bidder two months ago as Mike Ashley waits in the wings

Crisis-torn Derby are fearing another period of limbo after doubts emerged about Chris Kirchner's attempts to buy the club. The US businessman was named as preferred bidder for Derby, who are managed by former England captain Wayne Rooney, two months ago by administrators Quantuma, but has still to complete a deal, with former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley waiting in the wings.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Golf's controversial new LIV Series fails to secure a TV deal in the UK despite pitching to all major broadcasters... with Sky Sports, BT Sport, DAZN and streaming services snubbing the Saudi-backed rebel tour ahead of its launch

The Saudi-backed rebel golf tour which begins at the Centurion Club in St Albans on Thursday has failed to secure a UK TV deal despite pitching to all the major broadcasters. Sportsmail has learned that representatives of the LIV Series offered rights to Sky Sports, BT Sport, DAZN and the major streaming services without attracting any serious interest.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Gareth Bale’s agent plays down reports his client will join Getafe in a boost for Cardiff City… after Madrid club’s president and official Twitter account talked up their hopes of signing Wales star on a free transfer

Gareth Bale's agent has reportedly rubbished reports the Wales star will join Spanish side Getafe, handing a boost to Cardiff City. Bale will leave Real Madrid at the end of his contract this month but needs to join a new club for the coming season after Wales booked their place at the World Cup on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham exploring part-exchange deal to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres with £18m-rated outcast Giovani Lo Celso heading the other way... but they face competition from Manchester United and Chelsea to sign the Spain star

Tottenham are exploring a deal for Villarreal defender Pau Torres that could see Giovani Lo Celso go the other way. Spain international Torres has a release clause of £55million while Tottenham value Lo Celso at around £18m. Tottenham scouts checked on Torres in Villarreal's Champions League semi-final against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
FIFA
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'I do feel like I play with a lot more freedom here': Jack Grealish admits Gareth Southgate allows him to take the shackles off for England... and the Man City star wants to have the same effect on Pep Guardiola's structured system next season

If Jack Grealish had a slightly underwhelming first season at Manchester City then his value to England remains clear. Grealish, 26, helped Gareth Southgate’s team earn an important point in the Nations League in Germany on Tuesday after impressing with a late appearance as a substitute. As always, the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Ham willing to listen to offers for Said Benrahma to allow boss David Moyes to improve his squad this summer... as the Scottish boss targets Jesse Lingard and Armando Broja

West Ham are willing to listen to offers for Said Benrahma as David Moyes looks to improve his squad. The West Ham manager has targeted Manchester United's Jesse Lingard and Chelsea forward Armando Broja among others and is willing to sacrifice Benrahma to boost funds. The Algeria winger joined on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Worcester players are weighing up taking legal action with several stars still waiting to be paid last month's wages... as Premiership club's worrying financial woes from Covid pandemic continue

Worcester's players are considering legal action after several of the Gallagher Premiership club's squad were not paid on time for the month of May, Sportsmail can reveal. The Warriors finished their season last weekend with victory over fellow strugglers Bath but off the field the club is battling worrying financial problems.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

FA asks the Premier League to make sure Big Six clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea, do not play on the weekend before the World Cup begins in Qatar to give England the best chance of winning the trophy

The Football Association has requested that the Premier League do not schedule any fixtures between the top flight's 'Big Six' clubs immediately before the World Cup in Qatar. The formal application, reported by the broadcaster ESPN, comes after the England manager Gareth Southgate floated the idea in March. Southgate feared...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Furious Armenia defender Arman Hovhannisyan LAUNCHES a water bottle towards assistant referee during their Nations League defeat against Scotland... and somehow avoids a red card despite VAR being in use at Hampden Park

Armenia defender Arman Hovhannisyan somehow avoided a red card during their 2-0 defeat against Scotland despite launching a water bottle towards a linesman. Anthony Ralston fired Scotland in front at Hampden Park by heading home from Stuart Armstrong's cross after 28 minutes, before Scott McKenna produced a header of his own 12 minutes later to double their lead.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Belgium 6-1 Poland: Roberto Martinez's side run riot by scoring FIVE second-half goals after falling behind to Robert Lewandowski's strike, with Leandro Trossard netting twice

Substitute Leandro Trossard scored twice as Belgium put their Netherlands nightmare behind them to thump Poland 6-1 in a pulsating Nations League A game at the King Baudouin Stadium on Wednesday. Belgium, coming off a 4-1 home drubbing by their Dutch neighbours on Friday, fell behind when Robert Lewandowski netted...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Mick Jagger takes a tour of Liverpool as the Rolling Stones gear up to play the city for the first time since 1971

Mick Jagger is back in Liverpool ahead of the Rolling Stones' first concert in the city in over 50 years. And in keeping with the band's tour celebrating its 60th anniversary, the legendary frontman took to his social media platforms and shared a series of photos of himself striking a pose next to some of the more recognizable monuments and murals.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'I know I'm not a diver, videos prove that': England Under 21s hero Anthony Gordon fires back at critics who claim he goes to ground too easily for Everton - and instead insists he is 'getting kicked quite a lot' in the Premier League

Everton winger Anthony Gordon has hit back at critics who have labelled him a diver. Gordon, who this week was instrumental in England’s Under 21s securing qualification for next summer’s European Championship, was a shining light at Goodison Park last season. But some TV pundits, including former Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

387K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy