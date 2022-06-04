Bayern Munich 'set £34m price-tag on Robert Lewandowski' as the Polish star continues to 'push for a move to Barcelona'... with German giants fearful the striker will 'take advantage of FIFA regulations' and leave for free

Bayern Munich have set a £34m price-tag on Robert Lewandowski as the Polish star continues to push for an exit from the Allianz Arena.

The 33-year-old insisted he would leave the German side this summer as expects the club to sell him rather than lose him for free next year, claiming he has no intention of playing for Bayern again.

With the German giants fearful that Lewandowski could take legal action to force a move, the club have set a price-tag in order to begin negotiations with any potential suitors, according to SPORT.

Bayern have valued the Polish international at £34m (€40m), considerably less than what they would be asking if Lewandowski was content to stay Germany.

By setting this valuation, it seems the Bundesliga champions have accepted that Lewandowski's future lays away from the Allianz Arena, despite their best efforts to make him stay.

The Pole has been closely linked with a move to Barcelona after he declared that his career at Bayern 'was over' in a heated pre-match conference whilst on international duty.

The club are also fearful that the 33-year-old striker could take legal action to escape his current contract with the Bavarian side.

Article 17 of FIFA's Regulations states any player who signed a contract before the age of 28 can buy himself out of the contract three years after the deal was signed - which Lewandowski is eligible for.

The term was labelled the 'Webster Ruling' after Andy Webster set the precedent during his move from Hearts of Midlothian to Wigan Athletic in 2006. The rule states that any player that does chose this option, must provide the club with a form of compensation.

If Lewandowski were to terminate his deal, he would only have to compensate Bayern with the salary of his last year of the contract - estimated at £20 million.

This would be considerably less than what Barcelona are willing to offer for the Pole, with the Catalan side said to be ready to fork up a £27m fee, and less than the £34m price-tag set by his club.