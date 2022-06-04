ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Eddie McGuire to stay at Channel Nine: Rumours of a new contract surface after news that the media veteran may join rival Network 10

By A. James
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

News has surfaced that outspoken media celebrity Eddie McGuire may have signed a new deal with Channel Nine.

The report comes after rumours surfaced earlier this week that the 57-year-old journalist-turned-TV-executive might return to his old network, Channel 10.

It is now believed that Eddie will be fronting major events for the Nine network, as well as continuing to host TV game show Millionaire Hot Seat and AFL talk-show Footy Classified, reports The Herald Sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WLqnD_0g0YtARh00
Nine is still the one: News has surfaced that outspoken media veteran Eddie McGuire (pictured) may have signed a new deal with Channel Nine

Rumours of a career move were triggered for the TV star when it was understood Channel 10 had invited Eddie to host the network's Melbourne Cup coverage.

Eddie began his media career at 17 as a cadet at the 10 Network in the 1980s.

According to The Herald Sun report, Eddie's new deal with Nine won't disrupt his plans to be trackside for Channel 10 in November for the Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eS7Jp_0g0YtARh00
Veteran: The report comes after rumours surfaced earlier this week that the 57-year-old journalist-turned-TV-executive might return to his old network, Channel 10.  Pictured: Eddie broadcasting on his old radio network Triple M

Eddie was recently asked to confirm the rumour about the Channel 10 offer, live on air during Nine's Footy Classified, but the star refused to comment.

When pressed about his potential role, he simply said: 'We'll see what happens.'

For the moment, Channel Nine doesn't have any broadcast rights for horse racing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37DMGB_0g0YtARh00
In the limelight: It is now believed that Eddie will be fronting major events for the Nine network, as well as continue to host TV game show Millionaire Hot Seat and AFL talk show Footy Classified reports The Herald-Sun Picture; Eddie as seen on Millionaire Hot Seat

The news comes after the media personality returned to radio as a regular guest on Neil Mitchell's popular 3AW morning show.

'He is a free agent and a loose cannon. What else could you ask for?' Mitchell told The Herald Sun of McGuire.

'Eddie and I have been discussing, arguing, laughing together for probably 30 years, so why don't we put it on air?' he continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WiryV_0g0YtARh00
Slick: Rumours were triggered of a career move for the sometimes controversial TV star when it was understood Channel 10 had invited Eddie to host the network's Melbourne Cup coverage Pictured: Eddie as seen during Shane Warne's televised memorial in March, 2022

Mitchell said their fortnightly segment would be called The Ideas Factory.

'It is about ideas,' he explained. 'Eddie is always good for an idea. I usually have a few. We can throw them around and agree or disagree or whatever.'

Mitchell's 3AW show is one of the highest-rated programs on radio.

McGuire wrapped up 11 years on Triple M Melbourne's The Hot Breakfast in late 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FkqRH_0g0YtARh00
Return to radio: The news comes after Eddie returned to radio as a regular guest on Neil Mitchell's popular 3AW morning show. Pictured: Neil Mitchell 

The former Collingwood president said at the time he had been 'hurting for a while' with the weight of the decision to leave radio.

McGuire joined Triple M in 1988 as a young journalist and had been hosting the Hot Breakfast show since 2009.

'Always in the build-up to any announcement like this you convince yourself five times over to keep going, to not go, to keep going, to not go, because you love doing the show, but it has been hurting for a while,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JnRww_0g0YtARh00
Media Star: Eddie began his media career at 17 as a cadet at the 10 Network in the 1980s. Pictured in 2013

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Big Brother's Ryan Ruckledge, 30, warns against fox-eye facelifts after a freebie treatment left him hospitalised with a 'horrific' infection - with doctors fearing he had sepsis

An influencer and ex-Big Brother housemate has warned against 'fox eye' facelifts after claiming he was left in hospital with a serious infection following a freebie treatment. Ryan Ruckledge, 30, from Blackpool, told Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield on This Morning how he was gifted the 20-minute procedure, which is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Girl, 14, dies following battle with rare cancer just six weeks after posing for her school prom photo - as grief-stricken father recalls how she went 'white with fear' when diagnosed

A dad has spoken out about the tragic death of his teenage daughter just six weeks after she posed for her school prom photo. Connie Holmes, from Bilton-in-Ainsty, a district of Harrogate in North Yorkshire, was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer at just 14 years old. Tony said...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Mcguire
Daily Mail

'It's sad': Rihanna's songwriter Skylar Grey reveals she was forced to sell her entire music catalog to pay for divorce settlement with Todd Mandel and taxes

Singer-songwriter Skylar Grey has revealed that she had to sell her entire music catalog to pay for her divorce settlement. The 36-year-old artist was married to Todd Mandel, but the couple separated and their divorce was finalized last year. Grey no longer receives any financial royalties to songs that she...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Manny Pacquiao 'WANTS a rematch' with long-time rival Floyd Mayweather this year, claims his manager... 'but ONLY under exhibition rules' with both fighters already in retirement

Manny Pacquiao 'would love' a rematch with Floyd Mayweather this year, the Filipino's manager Sean Gibbons has revealed. Pacquiao and Mayweather faced each other at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in 2015 in what was dubbed beforehand as the 'Fight of the Century'. Mayweather, who went on to retire...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine News#Network 10#Triple M#Channel Nine#Channel 10#Afl#Nine S Footy Classified#The Herald Sun Of Mcguire
Daily Mail

Two weddings and a 28-year wait! Kristin Scott Thomas and her Four Weddings and a Funeral co-star James Fleet marry in new screen drama... in front of guests Sienna Miller and Scarlett Johansson

She famously failed to marry the man of her dreams in Four Weddings And A Funeral. But 28 years on, Kristin Scott Thomas, 62, appears to be playing the happy bride – in her directorial debut. As the first pictures from filming show, she is reunited with Vicar Of...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton is set to join forces with Brad Pitt to produce a thrilling Formula One film - after Apple Studios won the rights for $130M following a fierce bidding war

Lewis Hamilton is set to join forces with Brad Pitt for a drama after Apple won the rights to the film in a reported $130 million deal. According to Deadline, the film will see Pitt, 58, star as a racing driver who comes out of retirement to compete with a rookie, with the former World Champion, 37, acting as a producer on the project.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp for posting montage on TikTok thanking his fans for their support and declares 'women's rights are moving backward' as a result of his defamation trial verdict

Amber Heard has reacted with disgust to her ex-husband Johnny Depp crowing about his victory in their defamation trial, after he joined TikTok to thank his fans for their support and proclaim they were 'moving forward'. The 58-year-old actor posted a video compilation on Tuesday on the platform, where he...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Crisis-torn Derby look set for another spell of trouble as doubts emerge over Chris Kirchner's attempts to buy the club... despite administrators naming him the preferred bidder two months ago as Mike Ashley waits in the wings

Crisis-torn Derby are fearing another period of limbo after doubts emerged about Chris Kirchner's attempts to buy the club. The US businessman was named as preferred bidder for Derby, who are managed by former England captain Wayne Rooney, two months ago by administrators Quantuma, but has still to complete a deal, with former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley waiting in the wings.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Alex Lees aims to bring out his inner Matthew Hayden in attempt to expand his game to survive in Test cricket... as England opener reveals admiration for ex-Australia batsman ahead of their second Test against New Zealand

Alex Lees will try to channel his inner Matthew Hayden to make the big score he desperately needs to prove he belongs at the highest level. Lees has been an obdurate but limited presence at the top of the England order for the last four Tests but, with Brendon McCullum's new broom of positivity sweeping through the dressing room, he knows he must expand his game to survive.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Burnley set to appoint Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany as their new manager next week following work permit delay... with Craig Bellamy in talks to join as his assistant

Burnley expect to appoint Vincent Kompany as their new manager next week following a delay over his work permit. Craig Bellamy is in talks to join as his assistant. The former Manchester City defender, 36, is keen to replace Sean Dyche and return to the North West, where his wife Carla’s family are from.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Golf's controversial new LIV Series fails to secure a TV deal in the UK despite pitching to all major broadcasters... with Sky Sports, BT Sport, DAZN and streaming services snubbing the Saudi-backed rebel tour ahead of its launch

The Saudi-backed rebel golf tour which begins at the Centurion Club in St Albans on Thursday has failed to secure a UK TV deal despite pitching to all the major broadcasters. Sportsmail has learned that representatives of the LIV Series offered rights to Sky Sports, BT Sport, DAZN and the major streaming services without attracting any serious interest.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

From sampling different sports such as motocross and ballet to being taught how to pack her bag properly with potatoes... how British No 1 Emma Raducanu's London upbringing got her off to a flier

It could hardly have been better for Emma Raducanu that Bromley Tennis Centre was adjacent to Newstead Wood, the selective grammar school where she had secured one of the much sought-after places. The only child of Ian and Renee, she had wound up in one of the best locations in...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Queen's Commonwealth Games blow: Monarch 'is forced to pull out of opening ceremony' in latest health set-back after missing host of Jubilee events - with Prince Charles set to replace her in Birmingham next month and Kate and Williams lined up to appear

The Queen will miss this summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, with Prince Charles being lined up to represent her. Senior figures around the sporting competition have told the Daily Mail that due to her increasing frailty the 96-year-old monarch, who is also Head of the Commonwealth, is not expected to attend.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight season five star Melissa Walsh goes Instagram official with new boyfriend Michael Dial two years after her shock split from fiancé Fred Whitson

Married at First Sight's Melissa Walsh has a new beau. The reality star, 56, took to social media to share a heartwarming post to honour her relationship with her new man, Michael Dial. 'Always believe something wonderful is about to happen,' she began her loved up post. 'Just when you...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

387K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy