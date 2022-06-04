ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

'That was a complete mauling': David King BLASTS North Melbourne after terrible second quarter sees Gold Coast Suns kick SEVEN unanswered goals - and Roos legend says time is ticking against under-fire coach David Noble

By Ollie Lewis
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

David King has blasted North Melbourne after the AFL strugglers suffered a 'complete mauling' in the second quarter against Gold Coast Suns on Saturday afternoon.

David Noble's side saw a strong first quarter totally wiped out by the Suns at TIO Oval 2, with the hosts kicking seven unanswered goals to soar into a strong halftime lead in Round 12.

Stuart Dew's side racked up a mammoth 28 inside 50s during the one-sided 20 minutes of action, with the Roos getting nowhere near their rivals in a sorry showing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qYqck_0g0Yp8uK00
North Melbourne have been blasted for their 'complete mauling' at the hands of Gold Coast

And North legend King rued his former side's woeful performance, lamenting their lack of grit and toughness to stop the rot.

'That's as big a mismatch as I have seen in a long time,' he said on Fox Footy. 'That was a complete mauling at the contest, at the coalface.

'They [Gold Coast] were just too tough, they outhunted the Kangaroos , nose to the footy, nose to the grindstone. It was frustrating to watch from a North Melbourne point of view.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCCh1_0g0Yp8uK00
The Suns kicked seven unanswered goals to soar into a strong halftime lead on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NdSab_0g0Yp8uK00
Pressure is ramping up on David Noble with the Roos struggling all season this year

'Who was the leader? Who was the spark that was going to correct things? Because Miller and Witts, they just took total control of the midfield and 28 inside 50s for a quarter, I can't remember the last time I have seen that.'

Pressure will inevitably ramp up on Noble, with North losing 109-47, and King found no reason to defend the under-fire coach, insisting that he has to 'deliver' or else he could be out of a job.

'You have to question what are they asking of these players? What's the coaching of this group?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nOIjU_0g0Yp8uK00
And North Melbourne legend David King says Noble has to deliver or could be out of a job

'It's a constant discussion: Is David Noble the man or not? All we can judge is what we see on the weekend and what we have seen today is well short of that.

'He said at the start of the year judge us against like types, well this is a like type. The Gold Coast Suns are a like type so when you make those sort of statements you have to deliver. This is an industry that doesn't suffer losing. '

A forlorn Noble said: 'The lack of response when a team challenges us at the moment is a real task that we've got at hand.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Proof you aren't going soft: Australian city is now shivering through its coldest start to winter since 1904 - as cold weather records tumble, snow falls on beaches... and it's not over yet

Brisbane will shiver through its coldest start to winter in more than 100 years as Australia's brutal big freeze sends records tumbling. An icy polar blast will see forecast temperatures plummet int every major city except Perth to lows not seen in decades. Bob Hawke was in power the last...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Alex Lees aims to bring out his inner Matthew Hayden in attempt to expand his game to survive in Test cricket... as England opener reveals admiration for ex-Australia batsman ahead of their second Test against New Zealand

Alex Lees will try to channel his inner Matthew Hayden to make the big score he desperately needs to prove he belongs at the highest level. Lees has been an obdurate but limited presence at the top of the England order for the last four Tests but, with Brendon McCullum's new broom of positivity sweeping through the dressing room, he knows he must expand his game to survive.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Crisis-torn Derby look set for another spell of trouble as doubts emerge over Chris Kirchner's attempts to buy the club... despite administrators naming him the preferred bidder two months ago as Mike Ashley waits in the wings

Crisis-torn Derby are fearing another period of limbo after doubts emerged about Chris Kirchner's attempts to buy the club. The US businessman was named as preferred bidder for Derby, who are managed by former England captain Wayne Rooney, two months ago by administrators Quantuma, but has still to complete a deal, with former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley waiting in the wings.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Burnley set to appoint Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany as their new manager next week following work permit delay... with Craig Bellamy in talks to join as his assistant

Burnley expect to appoint Vincent Kompany as their new manager next week following a delay over his work permit. Craig Bellamy is in talks to join as his assistant. The former Manchester City defender, 36, is keen to replace Sean Dyche and return to the North West, where his wife Carla’s family are from.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stuart Dew
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Worcester players are weighing up taking legal action with several stars still waiting to be paid last month's wages... as Premiership club's worrying financial woes from Covid pandemic continue

Worcester's players are considering legal action after several of the Gallagher Premiership club's squad were not paid on time for the month of May, Sportsmail can reveal. The Warriors finished their season last weekend with victory over fellow strugglers Bath but off the field the club is battling worrying financial problems.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Manny Pacquiao 'WANTS a rematch' with long-time rival Floyd Mayweather this year, claims his manager... 'but ONLY under exhibition rules' with both fighters already in retirement

Manny Pacquiao 'would love' a rematch with Floyd Mayweather this year, the Filipino's manager Sean Gibbons has revealed. Pacquiao and Mayweather faced each other at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in 2015 in what was dubbed beforehand as the 'Fight of the Century'. Mayweather, who went on to retire...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Rangers legend Andy Goram reveals he has just WEEKS to live because his terminal cancer has 'spread quicker' than expected... but the ex-goalkeeper hopes radiotherapy can prolong his life

Rangers goalkeeping icon Andy Goram has revealed the devastating news that he has been given 'around four to six weeks' to live amid his ongoing battle with cancer. The 58-year-old announced he had been diagnosed with oesophageal cancer at the end of last month and had been given a prognosis of six months to live, admitting he had turned down chemotherapy because it would only extend his life by three months.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Coast Suns#Afl#Fox Footy
Daily Mail

Graffiti artist charged with causing criminal damage for painting a mural of the late Shane Warne on the side of an abandoned home says it is 'completely un-Australian' - but makes one damning admission

A graffiti artist is outraged that a mural he painted in tribute to the late cricketing legend Shane Warne has landed him in court. Warne's sudden death shocked the country and the sporting world in March, after he had a heart attack on holidays in Koh Samui, Thailand, age 52.
Daily Mail

Manchester City set to ramp up interest in £60m-rated Kalvin Phillips with official approach to Leeds when midfielder returns from England duty next week

Leeds expect Manchester City to test their resolve over £60m-rated midfielder Kalvin Phillips after England's internationals next week. The 26-year-old midfielder is currently on international duty but limped off with a 'severe dead leg' during Tuesday's 1-1 Nations League draw in Germany. And City are expected to officially approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mick Jagger takes a tour of Liverpool as the Rolling Stones gear up to play the city for the first time since 1971

Mick Jagger is back in Liverpool ahead of the Rolling Stones' first concert in the city in over 50 years. And in keeping with the band's tour celebrating its 60th anniversary, the legendary frontman took to his social media platforms and shared a series of photos of himself striking a pose next to some of the more recognizable monuments and murals.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Inter Milan fear their hopes of re-signing Romelu Lukaku will be scuppered by Chelsea wanting a £20MILLION loan fee - with Belgian facing prospect of having to try and revive Blues career despite being prepared to take pay cut to return to Italy

Chelsea are willing to sanction a loan move for Romelu Lukaku though Inter Milan fear their chances of striking a deal are minimal due to the finances involved. Lukaku wants to re-join Inter after a frustrating first campaign back at Stamford Bridge following his club record £97.5m return last summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Golf's controversial new LIV Series fails to secure a TV deal in the UK despite pitching to all major broadcasters... with Sky Sports, BT Sport, DAZN and streaming services snubbing the Saudi-backed rebel tour ahead of its launch

The Saudi-backed rebel golf tour which begins at the Centurion Club in St Albans on Thursday has failed to secure a UK TV deal despite pitching to all the major broadcasters. Sportsmail has learned that representatives of the LIV Series offered rights to Sky Sports, BT Sport, DAZN and the major streaming services without attracting any serious interest.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Furious Armenia defender Arman Hovhannisyan LAUNCHES a water bottle towards assistant referee during their Nations League defeat against Scotland... and somehow avoids a red card despite VAR being in use at Hampden Park

Armenia defender Arman Hovhannisyan somehow avoided a red card during their 2-0 defeat against Scotland despite launching a water bottle towards a linesman. Anthony Ralston fired Scotland in front at Hampden Park by heading home from Stuart Armstrong's cross after 28 minutes, before Scott McKenna produced a header of his own 12 minutes later to double their lead.
WORLD
Daily Mail

FA asks the Premier League to make sure Big Six clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea, do not play on the weekend before the World Cup begins in Qatar to give England the best chance of winning the trophy

The Football Association has requested that the Premier League do not schedule any fixtures between the top flight's 'Big Six' clubs immediately before the World Cup in Qatar. The formal application, reported by the broadcaster ESPN, comes after the England manager Gareth Southgate floated the idea in March. Southgate feared...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Ham willing to listen to offers for Said Benrahma to allow boss David Moyes to improve his squad this summer... as the Scottish boss targets Jesse Lingard and Armando Broja

West Ham are willing to listen to offers for Said Benrahma as David Moyes looks to improve his squad. The West Ham manager has targeted Manchester United's Jesse Lingard and Chelsea forward Armando Broja among others and is willing to sacrifice Benrahma to boost funds. The Algeria winger joined on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I know I'm not a diver, videos prove that': England Under 21s hero Anthony Gordon fires back at critics who claim he goes to ground too easily for Everton - and instead insists he is 'getting kicked quite a lot' in the Premier League

Everton winger Anthony Gordon has hit back at critics who have labelled him a diver. Gordon, who this week was instrumental in England’s Under 21s securing qualification for next summer’s European Championship, was a shining light at Goodison Park last season. But some TV pundits, including former Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

From sampling different sports such as motocross and ballet to being taught how to pack her bag properly with potatoes... how British No 1 Emma Raducanu's London upbringing got her off to a flier

It could hardly have been better for Emma Raducanu that Bromley Tennis Centre was adjacent to Newstead Wood, the selective grammar school where she had secured one of the much sought-after places. The only child of Ian and Renee, she had wound up in one of the best locations in...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

CHRIS SUTTON: Jack Grealish seems like a 'super sub' for Gareth Southgate but if England's World Cup opener was tomorrow I would want to see him start... the Man City star could form the perfect front three alongside Harry Kane and Jarrod Bowen

On Wednesday I was asked a question: if England's 2022 World Cup opener was tomorrow, who would I want to see in Gareth Southgate's front three? Here goes: Jack Grealish on the left, Harry Kane in the middle, and Jarrod Bowen on the right. Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka might...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Tottenham exploring part-exchange deal to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres with £18m-rated outcast Giovani Lo Celso heading the other way... but they face competition from Manchester United and Chelsea to sign the Spain star

Tottenham are exploring a deal for Villarreal defender Pau Torres that could see Giovani Lo Celso go the other way. Spain international Torres has a release clause of £55million while Tottenham value Lo Celso at around £18m. Tottenham scouts checked on Torres in Villarreal's Champions League semi-final against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

387K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy