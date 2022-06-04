ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Sydney Swans premiership winner Nick Davis names the NRL players who could make in the AFL with their skill under the high ball

By Andrew Prentice
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Sydney Swans flag winner Nick Davis has named five NRL players he believes could comfortably pursue careers in the AFL due to their aerial prowess.

Davis, 42, who is employed by the Roosters as a kicking and catching coach, stated Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga, Tricolours young gun Joseph Suaalii, teammate Daniel Tupou, Penrith utility back Stephen Crichton and Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell would all hold their own marking a Sherrin.

It comes after NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler turned heads by picking Tupou over diminutive speedster Josh Addo-Carr in his State of Origin team for game one.

'Freddy' made the tough call because he is convinced Tupou will be better under the high ball against athletic Queensland wingers Selwyn Cobbo and Xavier Coates in the first Origin game on Wednesday night.

Former forward Davis, who was a fan favourite with Bloods fans and won a flag in 2005, compared Mitchell to Swans superstar Buddy Franklin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=146OV8_0g0YnoCX00
Sydney Swans premiership winner Nick Davis has named five NRL players he believes could comfortably pursue careers in the AFL due to their aerial prowess
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uniG1_0g0YnoCX00
At the top of the list is Queensland Origin fullback Kalyn Ponga, who was in the Brisbane Lions Academy squad at the age of 15
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UGL7F_0g0YnoCX00
NSW and Roosters young gun Joseph Suaalli could also switch footy codes comfortably in Davis' eyes

He pointed to his 'speed, power and overhead catching skills', and was adamant 'Trell' would be the 'all-round package.'

A member of the Brisbane Lions Academy team at the age of 15, Ponga is another Davis believes would be a runaway success.

He stated he would be 'seriously elusive' due to his ability to glide across the field and move quickly off the mark into open space.

Panthers 2021 premiership winner Crichton could make the transition in Davis' eyes.

Once on the radar of GWS, the soon to be NSW Blues debutant is athletically elite, both in the air and at ground level, News Corp reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XeCak_0g0YnoCX00
Penrith utility back Stephen Crichton, once on GWS' radar, could also hold his own clutching a Sherrin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFYte_0g0YnoCX00
Davis labelled Daniel Tupou the NRL's yardstick when it comes to aerial ability
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P0xPl_0g0YnoCX00
Davis said Latrell Mitchell reminds him of Buddy Franklin due to his natural athleticism

Having worked closely with rising star Suaalii and Tupou at Moore Park the past couple of years, Davis has no doubt the genetically blessed duo would be AFL sensations.

He labelled Suaalii a 'dream' for any team due to his versatility, endurance levels and ability to kick with both feet.

Tupou in Davis' eyes is the NRL yardstick when it comes to aerial expertise, and said he would excel as a key forward or key back.

