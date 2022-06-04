ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

PSG 'to finalise the sacking of boss Mauricio Pochettino in the coming days' as former Monaco adviser Luis Campos prepares to replace outgoing director Leonardo

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly finalising the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino in the coming days and announce the departure of director of Leonardo, as they begin to make changes.

The former Tottenham boss is under contract with the French outfit until the end of next season, but speculation surrounding his future has been mounting for months, after the French giants disappointing exit from the Champions League.

Despite winning the Ligue 1 league title, It has been reported that just one more meeting is needed for PSG to make an official decision on the Argentine's future at the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fpiah_0g0YneNH00
PSG are reportedly finalising the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino in the coming days
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Iepn_0g0YneNH00
The French giants will also announce the departure of director Leonardo (pictured, centre) 

These claims have been made by well-respected football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, while he also stated that Luis Campos, the former sports adviser of AS Monaco and Lille OSC will join PSG to replace outgoing Leonardo.

He tweeted: 'Paris Saint-Germain are oriented to sacking Mauricio Pochettino in the coming days.

'One more meeting is needed to make an official decision – it will take place once Nasser Al Khelaifi's back.

'Leonardo's departure will be announced very soon, with Campos set to join PSG.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NRKZf_0g0YneNH00
Former sports adviser of AS Monaco and Lille OSC will join PSG to replace outgoing Leonardo

Pochettino, however, recently revealed he wants to stay at the club as the challenges ahead 'motivate any coach'.

Speaking to Spanish radio show 'El Partidazo de COPE', the 50-year-old said: 'Before I said [that I want to stay] 100 percent here.

'Today I say 100 percent here [too]. I have one more year left on my contract. The challenges are there and it motivates any coach.

'Of course I want to continue, 100 percent. PSG are a club with ambition. The big disappointment is the Champions League [elimination] because of the desire of the people.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BqZ6a_0g0YneNH00
Argentine Pochettino, however, has recently revealed his desire to stay with the French giants

It was also reported recently that star forward Kylian Mbappe reportedly wants to see 14 people leave the French side this summer in a mass cull - including manager Pochettino and fellow forward Neymar.

The 23-year-old recently committed his future to the club by snubbing Real Madrid to sign a new three-year deal worth £650,000-a-week with the French giants.

As part of the lucrative deal it is believed that the Frenchman has been given more power behind the scenes and he could be set to start pulling the strings in the transfer window, something he now denies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mISr_0g0YneNH00
PSG star Kylian Mbappe (right) reportedly wants to see 14 names leave the club in summer
However, the forward has taken to Twitter to deny those reports that he is calling for an exodus

It's claimed that World Cup winner wants a mass clear out of talent - including coaching staff and players - with as many as 14 people's jobs at risk, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Neymar and manager Mauricio Pochettino are said to headline the star forward's list.

Mbappe is also said to want to axe key members of the squad such as Mauro Icardi​, Julian Draxler, Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes​ and Thilo Kehrer.

Meanwhile, Danilo Pereira, Layvin Kurzawa, Pablo Sarabia​, Juan Bernat, Colin Dagba​ and Sergio Rico are also thought to be in his firing line.

However, taking to Twitter on Thursday night the forward rebuffed those reports as 'FAKE'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303vvg_0g0YneNH00
Neymar (right) and manager Pochettino (left) are said to headline the forward's list

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Manchester City Open Exit Door For Key Duo Amid Contract Uncertainty

Manchester City would be tempted into cashing in on one of Riyad Mahrez or Ilkay Gundogan if the right offer came in for either this summer, according to a new report. It is set to be a busy summer ahead at the Etihad Stadium as club officials look to strengthen Pep Guardiola's squad further in their bid for success all on fronts next season after retaining the Premier League title last term.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Gareth Bale 'Offered To Spanish Rivals' After Real Madrid Exit

Gareth Bale could yet remain in La Liga after being offered to Spanish side Getafe. Bale, 32, has confirmed he will leave Real Madrid when his contract expires at the Bernabeu at the end of the month. There is no shortage of clubs interested in Bale after he helped Wales...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Layvin Kurzawa
Person
Juan Bernat
Person
Pablo Sarabia
Person
Leandro Paredes
Person
Ander Herrera
Person
Neymar
Person
Idrissa Gueye
Person
Julian Draxler
Person
Thilo Kehrer
Person
Mauro Icardi
SPORTbible

Raphinha Makes Liverpool Transfer Decision

Leeds United star Raphinha has opted against joining Liverpool this summer, instead favouring a move to Barcelona. The £50-million rated winger has been linked with a move to Merseyside in recent weeks to replace the potentially departing Sadio Mané. However, according to Sport 1, the Brazil international would like to move abroad and join Xavi’s project at Barcelona instead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City set to ramp up interest in £60m-rated Kalvin Phillips with official approach to Leeds when midfielder returns from England duty next week

Leeds expect Manchester City to test their resolve over £60m-rated midfielder Kalvin Phillips after England's internationals next week. The 26-year-old midfielder is currently on international duty but limped off with a 'severe dead leg' during Tuesday's 1-1 Nations League draw in Germany. And City are expected to officially approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Gareth Bale’s agent plays down reports his client will join Getafe in a boost for Cardiff City… after Madrid club’s president and official Twitter account talked up their hopes of signing Wales star on a free transfer

Gareth Bale's agent has reportedly rubbished reports the Wales star will join Spanish side Getafe, handing a boost to Cardiff City. Bale will leave Real Madrid at the end of his contract this month but needs to join a new club for the coming season after Wales booked their place at the World Cup on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monaco#Psg#Paris Saint Germain#Tottenham#French#The Champions League#Argentine#Lille Osc#Spanish
Daily Mail

Belgium 6-1 Poland: Roberto Martinez's side run riot by scoring FIVE second-half goals after falling behind to Robert Lewandowski's strike, with Leandro Trossard netting twice

Substitute Leandro Trossard scored twice as Belgium put their Netherlands nightmare behind them to thump Poland 6-1 in a pulsating Nations League A game at the King Baudouin Stadium on Wednesday. Belgium, coming off a 4-1 home drubbing by their Dutch neighbours on Friday, fell behind when Robert Lewandowski netted...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

387K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy