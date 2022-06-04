Royal Family Wishes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Daughter a Happy 1st Birthday Amid Platinum Jubilee U.K. Visit

It’s Lili’s day! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ’s daughter, Lilibet Diana , turned 1 — and the royal family couldn’t resist celebrating the milestone .

“Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today 🎈 ,” Prince William and Duchess Kate tweeted on Saturday, June 4.

The BetterUp Chief Impact Officer, 37, and the Bench author, 40, previously a nnounced in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child together .

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the couple wrote via statement on their Archewell website at the time. “She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Harry and the Suits alum — who also share 3-year-old son Archie — have been gushing about their family of four ever since Lili’s arrival.

“Two is definitely a juggle,” the military veteran told Ed Sheeran at the WellChild Awards in July 2021 , noting they have been “very lucky” in raising their little ones. “She’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.”

He added at the time: “Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild.”

While the Invictus Games founder and Meghan have remained quiet about how they plan to celebrate Lili’s special day, they are doing so from the U.K. They crossed the pond for Queen Elizabeth II ’s Platinum Jubilee .

Us Weekly previously confirmed earlier this month that the twosome — who stepped back from their roles as senior royals in 2020, relocating to California — “wouldn’t have missed [the occasion] for the world.” They even brought Archie and Lili with them , though the Sussex children have yet to make their Jubilee debut in an official capacity.

Harry and Meghan, for their parts, watched the Trooping the Colour parade from the Major General’s Office (instead of the Buckingham Palace balcony with the working senior royals) before attending the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral .

Scroll below to see how the royals have honored Lili’s first birthday: