Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: New York’s mining moratorium, the wait for the big crypto bill, and India’s go-slow approach to digital assets. The cuts keep coming. 2TM, the parent of Brazil’s Mercado Bitcoin, laid off 12% of its staff last week. The next step seems inevitable: consolidation. How many crypto exchanges does the world need? How many “buy now, pay later” providers? The music has started, and the dance has just begun. It will be a while, but the scramble for a chair will be intense when it comes.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO