Abbie Chatfield's astronomic career ascent continues as she's slated as a new judge for The Masked Singer Australia - after Dannii Minogue quit

Abbie Chatfield is unstoppable.

The former Bachelor contestant will mark yet another career high if rumours that she's set to join The Masked Singer Australia prove true.

On Saturday, The Herald Sun reported that the media personality will be a new judge on the program following the departure of Dannii Minogue and Urzila Carlson.

Channel 10 were coy about the talk, telling the paper only that 'All will be revealed very soon.'

Last month, Dannii confirmed will not be back for the next season of The Masked Singer Australia.

'My fashion commitments in the UK conflict with scheduling of The Masked Singer filming this year, so unfortunately I won't be returning,' the 50-year-old told The Herald Sun.

Dannii is the second judge to announce their departure, after comedian Urzila Carlson confirmed on The Kyle and Jackie O Show that she will not be returning this year because she'll be too busy on her comedy tour.

The Herald Sun reports that another judge, Jackie 'O' Henderson, may also be departing.

Abbie's career has gone from strength to strength since she starred on The Bachelor in 2019.

She was last month unveiled as a new Myer ambassador and stars in a denim clothing campaign for the department store.

Abbie also launched her own 'inclusive' fashion line, Verbose, the same month.

Additionally she is the host of the Love Island's Afterparty series - her first foray into a hosting TV show.

The outspoken star scored her own show on the Hit Network, Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield earlier this year.

In 2021, she won I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia and was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Abbie first broke into the industry with her podcast, It's a Lot, which she launched shortly after appearing on The Bachelor.

After appearing on Matt Agnew's season of the dating show, she followed it up with a stint on Bachelor in Paradise in 2020.

Her podcast eventually got picked up by Listnr, which is owned by Southern Cross Austereo, which then led to her own separate radio show.