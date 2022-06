Non-toxic ammunition Q: Many sporting goods stores ran out of copper and steel ammunition at the start of the pandemic. How can hunters continue to use the correct ammunition?. A: It is true that finding non-toxic hunting ammunition as required by law in California has been a real challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several factors have contributed to the ammunition shortages over the past two years, including global supply chain issues, shortages of raw materials such as steel, bismuth, nickel and copper, and massive demand among consumers who have been buying — and often hoarding — ammunition of all kinds and types.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO