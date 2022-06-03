If you see a rabbit in New Hampshire, please take a picture

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a late spring day hike to Mt Moriah - one of the NH 4000 footers. This is a challenging hike of 9.1 miles round trip with 3,234 ft elevation gain. We will hike as a group at a moderate pace and should complete the round trip in 7-8 hours. Leaving the trailhead in Gorham NH early, we will ascend the Carter-Moriah trail over Mount Surprise (2,194') and on to the 4,049' summit of Mt Moriah. The summit is above tree line and is quite exposed, offering panoramic, 360 degree views of the Presidential Range and the Carter-Moriah Range on a clear day. Participants should be in good physical condition and have recent hiking experience of similar mileage and elevation. Participants should have sturdy footwear suitable for a hike on wet and rocky terrain, wind and rain gear and warm insulating layers, and please no cotton clothing. Registration is required by completing the REGISTER NOW button and completing the required fields. A leader will contact you with additional information and to discuss if this trip is a good fit for you. Trip will be weather dependent, determined 1-2 days before the hike.

GORHAM, NH ・ 22 HOURS AGO