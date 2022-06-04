ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Paul Pogba 'is weighing up offers from Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG' while on holiday in the US after his Manchester United exit on a free transfer, with the superstar keen to make his next move the 'right' one

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Paul Pogba has received offers from Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports, with the Manchester United midfielder currently mulling them over on holiday as he prepares to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer.

The superstar's underwhelming second spell with the Red Devils will officially come to an end later this month, and a number of elite clubs have wasted no time in contacting his representatives in the hope of snapping him up in a bargain deal.

Sky Sports have claimed Pogba has not yet made a decision, and that his next move will be solely 'football motivated'. The proposals have been described as 'attractive'.

Paul Pogba is mulling over offers from Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain
The superstar already has an official proposal from the Old Lady, his former club, this summer

He will choose one of the three sides during his break in the United States, and is believed to be aware that this is likely to be the last big switch of his career.

The same outlet adds that Pogba, 29, is keen to ensure he makes the 'right' transfer.

Sportsmail reported on the specifics of the package tabled by Juventus this week.

Manchester United confirmed this week that Pogba will leave the club on a free transfer
The midfielder's second spell was underwhelming, and he is keen to get his next move right

They are understood to have offered their former midfielder a three-year contract with a basic net salary worth around £135,000 a week, plus bonuses.

More talks between the player and the club are expected next week, meanwhile.

The Old Lady signed Pogba, also on a free, in 2012 after he failed to agree terms at Old Trafford - before United returned to bring him back for an £89million fee.

Now, however, he will walk away for a second time, and United will bank nothing.

Carlo Ancelotti won the Champions League with Madrid, and now wants to snap up Pogba

His proposed salary would put him in the highest bracket of earners, and they are likely to feel it represents value for money as they are not paying a transfer figure.

Pogba is also believed to be keen to work with his former coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Reports have said that lawyer Rafaela Pimenta, who has taken over as the World Cup winner's agent after Mino Raiola's death, will travel to Turin in the coming weeks.

Talks may see the deal officially completed, although Juventus face competition.

Pogba recently posed for a photo with Jesse Lingard, another player to have departed United

The club are understood to be confident over signing Pogba, but PSG remain in the running. Madrid have previously kept tabs on him, and have rekindled their interest.

Juventus stopper Wojciech Szczesny is delighted by the prospect of Pogba's return.

Szczesny, as reported by The Sun, said: 'I'd be delighted to see that happen.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi (above), the PSG president, could add yet another stellar name to his squad

'He did brilliantly in his previous time at Juventus so he would be a great addition to the squad.

'He is a player with good calibre and experience and he has good memories from Turin.'

There are suggestions an announcement could be tied into the release of the Amazon Prime film on Pogba, entitled 'The Pogumenary', on June 17.

