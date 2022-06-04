ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

US Navy pilot killed after F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter crashes in California desert on training mission

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LtuDZ_0g0YXdPs00

A US Navy pilot has been killed after a fighter jet crashed while on a training mission in the desert.

The F/A-18E Super Hornet plane came down in Trona, southern California on Friday afternoon.

Navy officials revealed that no one on the ground was injured in the accident.

The pilot, who is reportedly from the San Diego area, has not been identified, ABC30 reports.

An investigation is currently underway into the cause of the crash.

The plane was based at Naval Air Station Lemoore - the only air base to house the F-35C Lightning II.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ioA8g_0g0YXdPs00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uUUjO_0g0YXdPs00

Lemoore also hosts 16 operational Strike Fighter squadrons and around 210,000 flight operations happen at the base every year.

The F/A-18E Super Hornet features in the hit movie Top Gun Maverick and three appeared in the trailer of the film.

The accident comes just months after a Navy Super Hornet from Naval Air Station China Lake crashed.

Two pilots were forced to eject from their Super Hornet planes during a training mission in 2020.

One landed safely in the Death Valley National Park, while the other touched down in the Mojave Desert.

The F/A-18E Super Hornet can carry both air-to-air missiles and air-to-surface weapons.

It is an updated version of the F-18C/D aircraft, experts at Military have revealed.

The F/A-18E consists of a 20 per cent larger airframe, 7,000lb heavier empty weight, and can carry up to 33 per cent more internal fuel.

This increases its endurance by over 50 per cent compared to previous Hornets.

The Super Hornet F/A-18E was involved in a strike on hostile targets in the no-fly zone over Iraq in November 2002.

The jets can be also used as an attack aircraft as well as a fighter.

