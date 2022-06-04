ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rail passengers warned of significant disruption as conductors strike over long-running wage dispute - as Post Office workers also walk out over 'humiliating' pay offer

By PA Media, Adam Solomons For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Strike action on Britain's rail networks and at post offices will last the rest of the Jubilee weekend as workers' pay disputes drag on.

Rail passengers were warned to expect significant disruption for the rest of the bank holiday weekend as RMT rail conductors walked out over weekend pay.

And CWU members at Crown Post Offices - those run directly by the Post Office - continued a strike on Saturday, shutting most of the UK's 114 branches.

The weekend's travel and postage chaos will then be followed by a city-wide walkout by 4,000 Transport for London workers on Monday.

Post Office staged a one-day strike in a dispute over pay as the cost of living crisis rages on
Commuters in London are expected to face major travel chaos on Monday amid new TfL strikes

TransPennine Express (TPE) conductors went on strike today and will do so again tomorrow in protest at drivers' 'disproportionate' salary hikes.

TPE urged people not to travel, saying it will be running an amended timetable on both days, with a very limited service available for those making essential journeys.

People heading to events including Jubilee celebrations over the weekend were urged to seek alternative transport.

Kathryn O'Brien, TPE's customer experience director said: 'We are saddened that ongoing RMT strikes will mean we are unable to provide a full service for customers over such a special weekend, when celebrations will be taking place across the UK.

'With strike action planned for both Saturday and Sunday, coupled with major engineering work, our advice for customers is not to travel by train, and anyone heading to an event should seek alternative transport.

'Major engineering work by Network Rail will also mean changes for customers travelling across our North route, and we are calling on them to plan ahead and check their journeys.'

The union said the company was refusing conductors' request to increase pay for staff coming in on their days off and Sundays, and had offered more money to drivers.

General Secretary Mick Lynch said: 'The divide and rule tactics of TPE bosses are disgraceful and they need to understand that our members will not give in until they have a just settlement.

'Conductors, like drivers, should be well-rewarded for their work on TPE and if management behave reasonably, we can suspend the action this weekend.

'What our members are demanding would cost TPE less money than the loss of revenue resulting from strike action.

'We urge TPE bosses to think again and meaningfully engage with RMT.'

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) at Post Offices went on strike on Saturday, with administration and supply chain staff to follow suit on Monday.

That means there will be no cash collections or deliveries to post offices on Monday.

Workers at a branch of the Post Office in Belfast were pictured on the picket line last month

The union said Post Office management are insisting on a pay freeze for 2021-22 and a 'marginally improved' pay offer for 2022.

CWU assistant secretary Andy Furey said: 'Our members do not want to be in this situation, but they won't accept humiliation either.

'Our members worked hard to deliver an excellent annual profit for the company - affordability isn't management's problem here.

'Frankly, their degrading excuse for an offer has only hardened members, who won't tolerate a collapse in their living standards.

TransPennine Express passengers were told to avoid travelling over the bank holiday weekend

'We thank the public for their understanding and support, and we urge the Post Office to get round the table and thrash out a real settlement that treats key worker heroes with the respect they deserve.'

Around 3,500 union members are involved in the dispute.

A Post Office spokesperson said: 'We want to assure our customers that the vast majority of our branches are unaffected by CWU strike action on Saturday.

'There are 114 branches, typically in city centres, that are directly managed by the Post Office.

'Over two thirds would normally only be open between 9am and 12.30pm on a Saturday. We apologise to any customers who are inconvenienced by a closure.'

The union said the pay offer was a wage freeze from April 2021 and a 2.5% increase and £500 lump sum from April this year.

A Post Office spokesman added this afternoon: 'We can confirm that 31 of our directly managed branches have opened as per normal today.

'This is close to a third of directly managed branches that would normally be open on a Saturday.'

