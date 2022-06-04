ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Gareth Bale reveals dream Tottenham five-a-side team and picks Cristiano Ronaldo as best player he’s ever played with

By Joe Brophy
 4 days ago

GARETH BALE picked Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in his dream Tottenham five-a-side team.

The Welshman opted almost entirely for Spurs players that he starred alongside during the 2020-21 season - but revealed Cristiano Ronaldo stands above them all.

Bale's best Spurs five-a-side team
The Welshman listed Cristiano Ronaldo as the best he's ever played with Credit: REUTERS

Bale returned to Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid, but was back with Los Blancos last season - as the club won LaLiga and the Champions League.

The five-time winner featured alongside the likes of Luka Modric and Rafael van der Vaart during his first stint at White Hart Lane.

But Bale, who originally picked himself in his dream team, snubbed both of them when asked for his best Spurs side during a Twitch Q&A last year.

He said: "I'd go Hugo [Lloris] in goal just because he's the best I've seen in a Tottenham shirt.

"I would go Ledley King at the back just because he's the king and he was the best centre-back I've ever seen.

"If it wasn't for injuries he would have been the best in the world no doubt.

"I would go up front Harry for the amount of goals he's scored and he's an amazing player. Then I'd go me and Sonny beside him. An attacking trio."

Joe Rodon picked Tanguy Ndombele which prompted the presenter to quiz Bale about why he didn't pick the Frenchman or Moussa Dembele.

I would go up front Harry for the amount of goals he's scored and he's an amazing player. Then I'd go me and Sonny beside him...Actually I'd take myself out and put Tanguy in

He replied: "I've only got five and I feel loyal to Sonny and H. I've got to see them tomorrow.

"Actually I'd take myself out and put Tanguy in. I'll be manager."

Elsewhere in the interview, Bale overlooked every Spurs team-mate when he named Cristiano Ronaldo as the best he's ever played with.

He gushed: "Cristiano Ronaldo. For me, just the amount of goals he scores and the titles that we won together.

"I think arguably one of the best ever to play football. For me, I will have to say him."

