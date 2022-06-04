Prince George, Princess Charlotte visit Cardiff Castle: See the best photos

George, 8, and Charlotte, 7, joined their parents, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, on a visit to Cardiff Castle, where they met performers and crew taking part in Saturday night’s Platinum Jubilee concert at the castle.
On Saturday, George, dressed in a blazer like his dad, and Charlotte, wearing a button-down coat over a dress, like her mom, were seen smiling and waving at the public who lined the streets for their appearance.
The siblings held the hands of William and Kate, who were each spotted at different times, pointing things out to their kids.
At one point, Charlotte let out a huge laugh while she got the chance to conduct a band as her brother watched by her side.
Take a look below at the best photos of George and Charlotte on their big day out with William and Kate.
ALL eyes were on Kate Middleton and Prince William as they attended the service of thanksgiving for the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral yesterday. After the service, the royal couple beamed and chatted on the steps of the cathedral, and a lip reader claimed William gave Kate clear instructions for what to do next.
He's back! After a day off while his older brother and sister, Prince George and Princess Charlotte visited Cardiff with their parents and then attended the amazing Party at the Palace on Saturday evening, Prince Louis was back in the royal fold for the Jubilee Pageant on the Mall on Sunday afternoon. And we are so glad this cheeky little four-year-old was back in the public eye!
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, alongside the Duchess of Cornwall as they made their way to Horse Guards Parade for Trooping the Colour – and two of the siblings shared a very cheeky moment while travelling in their carriage!. While...
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
It was a four-day weekend full of celebration to honour the Queen's remarkable 70-year reign. But it goes without saying that Prince Louis stole some of the limelight, winning over crowds with his hilarious reactions during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. During the course of the weekend, the four-year-old made headlines...
The royal, Princess Charlotte, celebrated her 7th birthday on May 2, with her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, taking an adorable photograph of the birthday girl, which the Royal Family Twitter account shared. The tweet, which reads, “Happy 7th Birthday Princess Charlotte!,” sparked some reactions from people who...
Princess Charlotte celebrated the Queen's epic Jubilee concert in style on Saturday, after being captured holding an incredible gift bag - and you won't believe what was inside. The seven-year-old could be seen holding a lavish purple bag which was complete with a special jubilee water bottle. WATCH: Prince William...
The Duchess of Cornwall has stepped out with Prince Charles to celebrate the final day of what has been the most wonderful weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Camilla wore a statement emerald green coat dress to enjoy a busy Sunday with her husband Prince Charles. For her accessories, the Duchess opted for nude court heels and a matching handbag which complemented her outfit beautifully. It was the perfect look for the very special Big Lunch event which was held at the Oval Cricket Ground in London.
Princess Charlotte shared an adorable moment with her older brother Prince George during the closing moments of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday when the young royals joined the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Her Majesty was greeted with enthusiastic cheers from the crowd and a rendition of the...
Every family has a little bit of drama — even royal ones. Following their shocking step away from their senior royal duties in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from their relatives across the pond. When the couple, who exchanged vows in May 2018, announced their plans to take a break […]
Kate Middleton and Prince William have already informed their eldest son, Prince George, about his future role in the monarchy. However, some believed that he might not see that day coming because the future of the British monarchy is uncertain. Kate Middleton And Prince William's Son Prince George And His...
Prince Charles is currently on his three-day Canada tour today, alongside his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are representing Queen Elizabeth in her Platinum Jubilee year to commemorate her 70 years of reign in the United Kingdom. Most, if not all, are aware that Canada remains...
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rubbed shoulders with the likes of Tom Cruise as they attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London on Thursday evening. William and Kate enjoyed a glitzy night out in the capital and judging by the future King's comments, it sounds...
Princess Charlotte’s on duty as a big sister.
While Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids made their carriage debut at the Trooping the Colour parade Thursday, Charlotte adorably stopped her younger brother, Prince Louis, from waving when he wouldn’t stop after she had decided to give her wrist a break.
Despite placing his hand on his lap, a determined Louis started waving again while Charlotte and Prince George took a load off.
Noticeably, all three kids complemented each other in blue ensembles.
Although it is the first time George, 8, Charlotte,...
Royally complicated. Prince William and Duchess Kate’s relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been a topic of much discussion in the years since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met. Harry welcomed Kate to the royal family when she and William began dating in 2003. Harry forged a close bond with his sister-in-law, […]
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were kept on their toes with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday afternoon. But it looks like William and Kate could rely on their trusty nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, to lend a helping hand. While...
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Glasgow on Wednesday, where they met with parents and children before ending their day with a visit to the University of Glasgow to talk with students about mental health and wellbeing. Outside the university, many students gathered to welcome the royal couple but...
Kate Middleton is the epitome of class and grace. Throughout the years that she has been seen in public, it has been very rare for royal fans to see her without a smile on her face. The Duchess of Cambridge rarely shows negative emotions, but a body language expert revisited three key instances wherein Middleton seemed upset or moody.
The Cambridges dressed in red, white and blue last night for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace concert and Princess Charlotte dazzled in a lovely red sequin dress. The sleeveless Souza dress retails at £55.99 and features a sequin bodice, a bow detail at the waist and a...
Kate Middleton and Prince William are paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth at a special service of thanksgiving that is also reuniting them with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday for the event, which is part of a four-day celebration in honor of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
