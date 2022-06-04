Prince George, Princess Charlotte visit Cardiff Castle: See the best photos

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show Saturday at their second appearance during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

George, 8, and Charlotte, 7, joined their parents, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, on a visit to Cardiff Castle, where they met performers and crew taking part in Saturday night’s Platinum Jubilee concert at the castle.

George and Charlotte visited the castle without their younger brother, 4-year-old Prince Louis .

Ashley Crowden/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their children Prince George Princess Charlotte visit Cardiff Castle in Wales, June 4, 2022 as part of the royal family's tour for Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.

Louis joined George and Charlotte and the rest of the royal family on Thursday for Trooping the Color, the kick-off to their great-grandmother's Platinum Jubilee celebrations .

On Saturday, George, dressed in a blazer like his dad, and Charlotte, wearing a button-down coat over a dress, like her mom, were seen smiling and waving at the public who lined the streets for their appearance.

The siblings held the hands of William and Kate, who were each spotted at different times, pointing things out to their kids.

Ashley Crowden/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, speaks to her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Wales, June 4, 2022, as part of the royal family's tour for Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.

At one point, Charlotte let out a huge laugh while she got the chance to conduct a band as her brother watched by her side.

Ashley Crowden/Pool via Reuters - PHOTO: Princess Charlotte laughs as she conducts a band next to her brother Prince George during their visit to Cardiff Castle as part of the royal family's tour for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Cardiff, Wales, Britain, June 4, 2022.

Take a look below at the best photos of George and Charlotte on their big day out with William and Kate.

Ashley Crowden/WPA Pool/Getty Images - PHOTO: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Cardiff Castle, June 4, 2022, in Cardiff, Wales.

Ashley Crowden/Pool via Reuters - PHOTO: Prince William speaks to his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte during their visit to Cardiff Castle as part of the royal family's tour for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Cardiff, Wales, June 4, 2022.

Ashley Crowden/Pool via REUTERS - PHOTO: Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge check a concert's music setup backstage during a visit to the Cardiff Castle with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Cardiff, Wales, Britain June 4, 2022.

Ashley Crowden/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Prince George and Princess Charlotte visits Cardiff Castle in Wales, June 4, 2022, as part of the royal family's tour for Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.

Ashley Crowden/PA via AP - PHOTO: Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William during their visit to Cardiff Castle, June 4, 2022.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images - PHOTO: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge during a visit to Cardiff Castle, June 4, 2022, in Cardiff, Wales.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images - PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge during a visit to Cardiff Castle, June 4, 2022, in Cardiff, Wales.

Ben Birchall/AP - PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge during a visit to Cardiff Castle, June 4, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales.