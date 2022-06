Ever since the halcyon days of 1970 (with the exception of two years we won’t speak of), one thing has drawn thousands to San Diego Comic-Con each year — art. SDCC is one of the magical places you can go to meet the artist(s) behind your favorite comics, talk to them, and even commission original artwork from them. Of course, these commissions take time, and while some artists offer walk-up commissions at their table, many like to prepare in advance and open commissions prior to SDCC.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO