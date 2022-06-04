Warm Crab Dip

Click here to read the full article. Denim is the only fabric with yarns initially dyed and then washed out to achieve its signature look. By challenging the way denim is traditionally made, Pakistan-based Soorty is saving an average of 28,815 gallons of water per day. The vertically integrated denim manufacturer developed Cascara, a simplified process allowing yarns to wash out efficiently, requiring minimal effort and resources in laundry to achieve authentic looks. With Cascara, Soorty can reduce the load on the effluent treatment plant, meaning it has much lower biochemical oxygen demand and chemical oxygen demand compared to conventionally made denim...

