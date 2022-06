Click here to read the full article. There are vintage Leica cameras and then there’s the 0-Series. One of the earliest 35mm cameras to help the German brand become one of the leading names in world photography is scheduled to hit the block this weekend as part of the 20th anniversary Leitz Photographica Auction. Be prepared to spend big, though. The auction house’s estimates suggest this camera could become the most expensive ever sold at auction. The 0-Series was released in 1923 in an attempt to see if there was actually a market out there for a 35mm cameras. Although it received...

