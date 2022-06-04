ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21-year-old victim ID’d after Miami County crash

By Callie Cassick
 4 days ago

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio ( WDTN ) — One woman is dead after an overnight rollover crash in Miami County.

Security guard killed at MVH remembered as loving father, grandfather

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Shelby Bowser.

The crash happened around 12:30 in the morning, according to the Miami County Sherriff’s Office. Crews were called to a crash in the 10000 Block of Fenner Road.

The driver drove off the road, causing the vehicle to roll over, according to the Sheriff’s Office. When crews arrived at the scene, they found Bowser under the vehicle. It was a single vehicle crash.

CareFlight was called, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a deputy.

No witnesses were on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

