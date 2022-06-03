American Airlines (AAL) PT Raised to $13 at Goldman Sachs

New York City billionaire and oil refiner John Catsimatidis said President Biden should "open up the spigots" as Americans feel the wrath of soaring costs at the pump and in the food store. Reacting to the national average price of a gallon of gas reaching a new all-time high of...
Although stock market corrections can be scary, history shows they're the perfect time to put your money to work. These three Dow stocks offer the ideal blend of growth, value, and potential income for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
This week, the S&P 500 will get three brand new members as part of the index's regular rebalancing. What Happened? S&P Global Inc. SPGI has announced the following three stocks will be joining the S&P 500 this month:. VICI Properties Inc. VICI. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP. ON Semiconductor Corp....
ATT (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report. It has the 10th highest dividend yield in the S&P 500, the analysts noted. AT&T has vastly outperformed the S&P 500 index, rising 13% so far this year. But the company still trades at a near all-time low 8 times earnings, compared to...
It’s been a rough 2022 for semiconductor stocks amid fears of a sharp economic slowdown that would depress chip demand. The PHLX Semiconductor Sector index has dropped 22% year to date. But Bank of America analysts see some reasons for optimism. “Macro factors can enhance stock volatility,” they said...
Here are the stocks making the biggest moves in midday trading Friday. Coinbase – Shares of the cryptocurrency services provider fell 9.7% after it extended a hiring pause and said it plans to pull some accepted job offers. The freeze will last "for as long as this macro environment requires," its chief people officer said in a blog post.
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories on Barron's, for additional information on the latest market news, Benzinga Pro offers a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software. "The Wedding Boom Is Hiding a Troubling Trend for the Economy," by Sabrina Escobar, looks at the burst of weddings this year,...
While many tech stocks have rebounded from their lows, Uber and rival Lyft continue to languish near their 52-week lows. Both of these companies went public in 2019 and trade well below their IPO price. While the business has rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic lows, ride-hailing stocks have looked weak. What’s Uber’s valuation in 2022 and should you buy the dip?
With the S&P 500 having slumped 12% so far this year, you may be thinking now is a good time to dive back into the market. If so, you might consider stocks from J.P. Morgan’s monthly top ideas stock list. Its equity analysts provide one to three of their top picks related to one of the following strategies: near-term factors, growth, value or potential as a short.
Bond yields have fallen in that timespan, while some investors believe tech stocks are due to rebound.ARKK is up 17% since May 11, when Terra's collapse prompted investors to ditch risk assets like tech stocks. Cathie Wood's flagship Ark Innovation exchange-traded fund has staged a fightback of sorts in recent...
Financial stocks haven’t fared well this year, with the KBW Bank stock Index dropping 15.5% year to date. That compares to a 14.3% fall for the S&P 500. But the weakness in financial stocks may provide some buying opportunities. “The macroeconomic backdrop for stocks in the financial sector has...
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will be talking about...
Comments / 0