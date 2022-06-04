ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news RECAP: Sadio Mane admits he wants to LEAVE Liverpool, while Paul Pogba 'is weighing up offers from Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG' after Manchester United exit

By Sportsmail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Here is Sportsmail's daily live blog for all the latest transfer news and rumours with a number of high-profile players set to be on the move this summer.

PSG 'considering appointing Jose Mourinho'

Could one of football's most high-profile managers be on the move this summer? Jose Mourinho has been linked with the PSG job.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid coach still has two years left on his current deal at Roma having signed a three-year deal with the Italian side at the start of last season.

16:39

Chelsea are 'favourites to sign Ousmane Dembele'

Chelsea are the leading contenders to secure a deal for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele this summer.

Chelsea 'favourites to sign Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele'

Ousmane Dembele has previously worked under Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who brought him to Borussia Dortmund back in 2016, and the two could now be reunited at Stamford Bridge.

Wolves 'close to signing Goncalo Inacio'

Wolves are looking to sign Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

Wolves 'set to sign Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Innacio'

As reported by The Mirror , Wolves are set to pay £30million for the centre-back. Inacio's contract at Sporting runs until 2026 and Wolves are eager to bring in a new defender.

Liverpool fans convinced that Tammy Abraham will join them

Tammy Abraham's comment to Trent Alexander-Arnold has sparked the interest of Liverpool fans.

The former Chelsea striker was seen talking to the Liverpool defender at the end of an England training session, where he seems to declare that he will move to Anfield next year.

12:35

If you are already frustrated over your club's lack of transfer market movements - here is one side who don't look like to have any at all in the near future...

Anzhi have not been granted a licence for the Russian third tier after failing to meet the requirements and are heading for extinction.

The Argentinian, who won three Premier League titles, two Scudetti and the Champions League, last played for Boca Juniors before leaving his boyhood club in June last year.

Carlos Tevez announces he's RETIRING after 'losing his No 1 fan'

Tevez revealed he had turned down offers to prolong his trophy-laden yet controversial career from the United States as he officially brought his time in football to a close at the age of 38.

It seems like the new Kylian Mbappe regime is already firing on 'all systems go' down at the Parc des Princes...

The former Tottenham boss is under contract with the French outfit until the end of next season, but speculation surrounding his future has been mounting for months.

Spurs knocked back a bigger offer in January but are ready to sell the Dutch international, who also had interest from Everton.

Tottenham have rejected a £17million bid from Ajax for Steven Bergwijn. Spurs knocked back a bigger offer in January but are ready to sell the Dutch international who also had interest from Everton.

Olsen only made one Premier League for Villa during his loan spell but provided ample back up for first choice shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez.

Olsen cut his loan spell short at Sheffield United to join Steven Gerrard 's side on a temporary basis in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

His comments after his country's 4-1 victory over Belgium, a game in which he delivered an eye-catching performance, may hand the Red Devils the impetus.

De Jong, 25, is a priority target for new United boss Erik ten Hag this summer as he looks to strengthen the spine of his team, but he faces a battle to sign him.

Tottenham are confident they can get a deal done with the Antonio Conte knowing the Italian well from their time together at Inter.

The Italian centre-back has become one of Spurs' top transfer targets in recent weeks, with Antonio Conte knowing the player well from their time at Inter Milan together two years ago.

Pogba will choose one of the three sides during his break in the United States, and is believed to be aware that this is likely to be the last big switch of his career.

Paul Pogba 'is weighing up offers from Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG'

The superstar's underwhelming second spell with the Red Devils will officially come to an end later this month, and a number of elite clubs have wasted no time in contacting his camp.

Bayern Munich 'set £34m price-tag for Robert Lewandowski' as the Polish star continues to 'push for a move to Barcelona'

With the German giants fearful that Lewandowski could take legal action to force a move, the club have set a price-tag in order to begin negotiations with any potential suitors.

Bayern Munich 'set £34m price-tag for Robert Lewandowski'

The 33-year-old insisted he would leave the German side this summer as expects the club to sell him rather than lose him for free next year, claiming he has no intention of playing for Bayern again.

Dybala scored 82 goals in 210 league games for Juventus but the Italian side declined to extend his stay in Turin when he asked for a net salary of €8m and a €2m bonus — the equivalent of around £373,000 a week.

The Argentine, who leaves Juventus this summer after seven years, had put the likes of Spurs, Arsenal and Manchester United on alert by hinting that he was keen on a move to the Premier League.

09:28

Mane has been heavily linked with a departure from Anfield this summer and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have been touted as his most likely destination.

Sadio Mane was prompted to discuss his future ahead of Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin on Saturday and his response will no doubt have set alarm bells off on Merseyside.

The Gunners were keeping tabs on the striker during his breakthrough season at Sassuolo and have made an offer of £35 million plus bonuses in 'recent weeks'.

Arsenal's £35 million bid for Sassuolo star Scamacca 'is rebuffed'

Sassuolo star Gianluca Scamacca has reportedly declined a move to the Emirates after Arsenal made £35 million bid to sign him. It is believed the striker is keen to sign with an Italian giant instead.

The 29-year-old Belgian striker has four years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge but is keen to end his time with the club to rejoin Inter.

Lukaku loan 'could cost Inter Milan £20million'

Lukaku has been strongly linked with a move back to Italy after struggling in England following his club-record £97.5million transfer to Chelsea last summer.

08:37

AC Milan and Juventus are keeping tabs on Christian Pulisic after the Chelsea forward admitted he wanted 'more playing time'

The 23-year-old joined from Borussia Dortmund for £58million but neither of the Italian sides could match that fee now and would be looking for a cut-price deal.

Christian Pulisic has been frustrated by his lack of starts under Thomas Tuchel and now AC Milan and Juventus are waiting to see if Chelsea would be open to selling this summer.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Liverpool set £17m asking price for midfielder Takumi Minamino amid interest from Wolves and Fulham... with Japan international set to follow Divock Origi out of the Anfield exit this summer

Liverpool want £17million for Japan midfielder Takumi Minamino, 27, who has attracted interest from Wolves and Fulham. The 27-year-old played a key role in the Reds' FA Cup and League Cup glory last season as the club's top goalscorer in domestic cup competitions with seven. But he made just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Inter Milan fear their hopes of re-signing Romelu Lukaku will be scuppered by Chelsea wanting a £20MILLION loan fee - with Belgian facing prospect of having to try and revive Blues career despite being prepared to take pay cut to return to Italy

Chelsea are willing to sanction a loan move for Romelu Lukaku though Inter Milan fear their chances of striking a deal are minimal due to the finances involved. Lukaku wants to re-join Inter after a frustrating first campaign back at Stamford Bridge following his club record £97.5m return last summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham exploring part-exchange deal to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres with £18m-rated outcast Giovani Lo Celso heading the other way... but they face competition from Manchester United and Chelsea to sign the Spain star

Tottenham are exploring a deal for Villarreal defender Pau Torres that could see Giovani Lo Celso go the other way. Spain international Torres has a release clause of £55million while Tottenham value Lo Celso at around £18m. Tottenham scouts checked on Torres in Villarreal's Champions League semi-final against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

FA asks the Premier League to make sure Big Six clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea, do not play on the weekend before the World Cup begins in Qatar to give England the best chance of winning the trophy

The Football Association has requested that the Premier League do not schedule any fixtures between the top flight's 'Big Six' clubs immediately before the World Cup in Qatar. The formal application, reported by the broadcaster ESPN, comes after the England manager Gareth Southgate floated the idea in March. Southgate feared...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Paul Pogba
Daily Mail

Manchester City set to ramp up interest in £60m-rated Kalvin Phillips with official approach to Leeds when midfielder returns from England duty next week

Leeds expect Manchester City to test their resolve over £60m-rated midfielder Kalvin Phillips after England's internationals next week. The 26-year-old midfielder is currently on international duty but limped off with a 'severe dead leg' during Tuesday's 1-1 Nations League draw in Germany. And City are expected to officially approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rangers legend Andy Goram reveals he has just WEEKS to live because his terminal cancer has 'spread quicker' than expected... but the ex-goalkeeper hopes radiotherapy can prolong his life

Rangers goalkeeping icon Andy Goram has revealed the devastating news that he has been given 'around four to six weeks' to live amid his ongoing battle with cancer. The 58-year-old announced he had been diagnosed with oesophageal cancer at the end of last month and had been given a prognosis of six months to live, admitting he had turned down chemotherapy because it would only extend his life by three months.
CANCER
Daily Mail

'I know I'm not a diver, videos prove that': England Under 21s hero Anthony Gordon fires back at critics who claim he goes to ground too easily for Everton - and instead insists he is 'getting kicked quite a lot' in the Premier League

Everton winger Anthony Gordon has hit back at critics who have labelled him a diver. Gordon, who this week was instrumental in England’s Under 21s securing qualification for next summer’s European Championship, was a shining light at Goodison Park last season. But some TV pundits, including former Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Gareth Bale’s agent plays down reports his client will join Getafe in a boost for Cardiff City… after Madrid club’s president and official Twitter account talked up their hopes of signing Wales star on a free transfer

Gareth Bale's agent has reportedly rubbished reports the Wales star will join Spanish side Getafe, handing a boost to Cardiff City. Bale will leave Real Madrid at the end of his contract this month but needs to join a new club for the coming season after Wales booked their place at the World Cup on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Liverpool#Juventus#Real Madrid#Psg#Roma#Italian#Borussia Dortmund#Lisbon#The Mirror Wolves
Daily Mail

Newcastle close to making a breakthrough in £30m battle for Lille defender Sven Botman... and remain hopeful of reaching agreement over the structure of Hugo Ekitike's transfer

Newcastle are concentrating efforts on Lille defender Sven Botman after agreeing to sign Matt Targett from Aston Villa in a £15m deal. Newcastle face competition from AC Milan for Dutch centre-back Botman who is valued at £30m. Earlier this week, Botman revealed he intends to leave Lille this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

CHRIS SUTTON: Darwin Nunez is the missing piece in Liverpool's jigsaw and will slot perfectly in between Mo Salah and Luis Diaz… he's deadly in the air and can head in all those crosses from Jurgen Klopp's flying full backs

We’ve all seen those YouTube videos that show a footballer’s best bits — the ones that come with some awful dance track being blasted over the top until you find the mute button. Supporters watch them to get an idea of the guy their club is trying to sign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Ham willing to listen to offers for Said Benrahma to allow boss David Moyes to improve his squad this summer... as the Scottish boss targets Jesse Lingard and Armando Broja

West Ham are willing to listen to offers for Said Benrahma as David Moyes looks to improve his squad. The West Ham manager has targeted Manchester United's Jesse Lingard and Chelsea forward Armando Broja among others and is willing to sacrifice Benrahma to boost funds. The Algeria winger joined on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I do feel like I play with a lot more freedom here': Jack Grealish admits Gareth Southgate allows him to take the shackles off for England... and the Man City star wants to have the same effect on Pep Guardiola's structured system next season

If Jack Grealish had a slightly underwhelming first season at Manchester City then his value to England remains clear. Grealish, 26, helped Gareth Southgate’s team earn an important point in the Nations League in Germany on Tuesday after impressing with a late appearance as a substitute. As always, the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Burnley set to appoint Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany as their new manager next week following work permit delay... with Craig Bellamy in talks to join as his assistant

Burnley expect to appoint Vincent Kompany as their new manager next week following a delay over his work permit. Craig Bellamy is in talks to join as his assistant. The former Manchester City defender, 36, is keen to replace Sean Dyche and return to the North West, where his wife Carla’s family are from.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mick Jagger takes a tour of Liverpool as the Rolling Stones gear up to play the city for the first time since 1971

Mick Jagger is back in Liverpool ahead of the Rolling Stones' first concert in the city in over 50 years. And in keeping with the band's tour celebrating its 60th anniversary, the legendary frontman took to his social media platforms and shared a series of photos of himself striking a pose next to some of the more recognizable monuments and murals.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Harry Kane will be rested for England's Nations League fixture against Italy, with Gareth Southgate set to give Roma striker Tammy Abraham a chance to stake his claim

Harry Kane is set to be rested for England's upcoming Nations League game against Italy at Molineux on Saturday. The captain, 28, scored his 50th international goal in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Germany, moving him one clear of Sir Bobby Charlton into second place on England's all-time list. Kane is...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Scotland boss Steve Clarke hails 'exceptional' captain Andy Robertson after victory against Armenia... insisting the Liverpool defender has 'grown into' leadership role after rallying the dressing room following Ukraine defeat

Steve Clarke praised the captain's role played by Andy Robertson after Scotland dragged themselves out of the World Cup doldrums. Hopes of an appearance in Qatar ended by a poor performance against Ukraine, Clarke made six changes as his side bounced back with a 2-0 win over Armenia in the opening game of the Nations League.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Crisis-torn Derby look set for another spell of trouble as doubts emerge over Chris Kirchner's attempts to buy the club... despite administrators naming him the preferred bidder two months ago as Mike Ashley waits in the wings

Crisis-torn Derby are fearing another period of limbo after doubts emerged about Chris Kirchner's attempts to buy the club. The US businessman was named as preferred bidder for Derby, who are managed by former England captain Wayne Rooney, two months ago by administrators Quantuma, but has still to complete a deal, with former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley waiting in the wings.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Golf's controversial new LIV Series fails to secure a TV deal in the UK despite pitching to all major broadcasters... with Sky Sports, BT Sport, DAZN and streaming services snubbing the Saudi-backed rebel tour ahead of its launch

The Saudi-backed rebel golf tour which begins at the Centurion Club in St Albans on Thursday has failed to secure a UK TV deal despite pitching to all the major broadcasters. Sportsmail has learned that representatives of the LIV Series offered rights to Sky Sports, BT Sport, DAZN and the major streaming services without attracting any serious interest.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Furious Armenia defender Arman Hovhannisyan LAUNCHES a water bottle towards assistant referee during their Nations League defeat against Scotland... and somehow avoids a red card despite VAR being in use at Hampden Park

Armenia defender Arman Hovhannisyan somehow avoided a red card during their 2-0 defeat against Scotland despite launching a water bottle towards a linesman. Anthony Ralston fired Scotland in front at Hampden Park by heading home from Stuart Armstrong's cross after 28 minutes, before Scott McKenna produced a header of his own 12 minutes later to double their lead.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

387K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy