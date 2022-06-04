Transfer news RECAP: Sadio Mane admits he wants to LEAVE Liverpool, while Paul Pogba 'is weighing up offers from Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG' after Manchester United exit

Here is Sportsmail's daily live blog for all the latest transfer news and rumours with a number of high-profile players set to be on the move this summer.

PSG 'considering appointing Jose Mourinho'

Could one of football's most high-profile managers be on the move this summer? Jose Mourinho has been linked with the PSG job.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid coach still has two years left on his current deal at Roma having signed a three-year deal with the Italian side at the start of last season.

16:39

Chelsea are 'favourites to sign Ousmane Dembele'

Chelsea are the leading contenders to secure a deal for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele this summer.

Ousmane Dembele has previously worked under Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who brought him to Borussia Dortmund back in 2016, and the two could now be reunited at Stamford Bridge.

Wolves 'close to signing Goncalo Inacio'

Wolves are looking to sign Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

As reported by The Mirror , Wolves are set to pay £30million for the centre-back. Inacio's contract at Sporting runs until 2026 and Wolves are eager to bring in a new defender.

Liverpool fans convinced that Tammy Abraham will join them

Tammy Abraham's comment to Trent Alexander-Arnold has sparked the interest of Liverpool fans.

The former Chelsea striker was seen talking to the Liverpool defender at the end of an England training session, where he seems to declare that he will move to Anfield next year.

12:35

If you are already frustrated over your club's lack of transfer market movements - here is one side who don't look like to have any at all in the near future...

Anzhi have not been granted a licence for the Russian third tier after failing to meet the requirements and are heading for extinction.

The Argentinian, who won three Premier League titles, two Scudetti and the Champions League, last played for Boca Juniors before leaving his boyhood club in June last year.

Carlos Tevez announces he's RETIRING after 'losing his No 1 fan'

Tevez revealed he had turned down offers to prolong his trophy-laden yet controversial career from the United States as he officially brought his time in football to a close at the age of 38.

It seems like the new Kylian Mbappe regime is already firing on 'all systems go' down at the Parc des Princes...

The former Tottenham boss is under contract with the French outfit until the end of next season, but speculation surrounding his future has been mounting for months.

Spurs knocked back a bigger offer in January but are ready to sell the Dutch international, who also had interest from Everton.

Olsen only made one Premier League for Villa during his loan spell but provided ample back up for first choice shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez.

Olsen cut his loan spell short at Sheffield United to join Steven Gerrard 's side on a temporary basis in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

His comments after his country's 4-1 victory over Belgium, a game in which he delivered an eye-catching performance, may hand the Red Devils the impetus.

De Jong, 25, is a priority target for new United boss Erik ten Hag this summer as he looks to strengthen the spine of his team, but he faces a battle to sign him.

Tottenham are confident they can get a deal done with the Antonio Conte knowing the Italian well from their time together at Inter.

The Italian centre-back has become one of Spurs' top transfer targets in recent weeks, with Antonio Conte knowing the player well from their time at Inter Milan together two years ago.

Pogba will choose one of the three sides during his break in the United States, and is believed to be aware that this is likely to be the last big switch of his career.

Paul Pogba 'is weighing up offers from Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG'

The superstar's underwhelming second spell with the Red Devils will officially come to an end later this month, and a number of elite clubs have wasted no time in contacting his camp.

Bayern Munich 'set £34m price-tag for Robert Lewandowski' as the Polish star continues to 'push for a move to Barcelona'

With the German giants fearful that Lewandowski could take legal action to force a move, the club have set a price-tag in order to begin negotiations with any potential suitors.

The 33-year-old insisted he would leave the German side this summer as expects the club to sell him rather than lose him for free next year, claiming he has no intention of playing for Bayern again.

Dybala scored 82 goals in 210 league games for Juventus but the Italian side declined to extend his stay in Turin when he asked for a net salary of €8m and a €2m bonus — the equivalent of around £373,000 a week.

The Argentine, who leaves Juventus this summer after seven years, had put the likes of Spurs, Arsenal and Manchester United on alert by hinting that he was keen on a move to the Premier League.

09:28

Mane has been heavily linked with a departure from Anfield this summer and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have been touted as his most likely destination.

Sadio Mane was prompted to discuss his future ahead of Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin on Saturday and his response will no doubt have set alarm bells off on Merseyside.

The Gunners were keeping tabs on the striker during his breakthrough season at Sassuolo and have made an offer of £35 million plus bonuses in 'recent weeks'.

Arsenal's £35 million bid for Sassuolo star Scamacca 'is rebuffed'

Sassuolo star Gianluca Scamacca has reportedly declined a move to the Emirates after Arsenal made £35 million bid to sign him. It is believed the striker is keen to sign with an Italian giant instead.

The 29-year-old Belgian striker has four years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge but is keen to end his time with the club to rejoin Inter.

Lukaku loan 'could cost Inter Milan £20million'

Lukaku has been strongly linked with a move back to Italy after struggling in England following his club-record £97.5million transfer to Chelsea last summer.

08:37

AC Milan and Juventus are keeping tabs on Christian Pulisic after the Chelsea forward admitted he wanted 'more playing time'

The 23-year-old joined from Borussia Dortmund for £58million but neither of the Italian sides could match that fee now and would be looking for a cut-price deal.

Christian Pulisic has been frustrated by his lack of starts under Thomas Tuchel and now AC Milan and Juventus are waiting to see if Chelsea would be open to selling this summer.