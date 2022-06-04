ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lincoln Park mugging caught on video as neighbors vow to track down serial robbery team

By CWBChicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo has surfaced of two men robbing a 65-year-old woman and her daughter in Lincoln Park on Wednesday afternoon. The crime is part of an ongoing pattern of robberies in the immediate area. Another woman was mugged in Boystown under similar circumstances this week, too. The first robbery, on...

Frank58
4d ago

Amazingly Lincoln Park and Boystown, Lakeview, Wrigleyville were the good areas to live, until you let the animals out of the south and west side zoos. So, are you still going to vote for Kim Foxx and her turnstile justice system?? you get what you vote for

Juan
4d ago

I know of a violent convicted felon who put a loaded gun to a pregnant woman stomach while 5 other men robbed her house. when this violent criminal died while resisting arrest for a felony, He has been made out to be a Hero. people please choose what side you stand for.

ironman777
4d ago

Combat vet here. Profiling and situational awareness kept me alive. People, if someone looks out of place, they usually are. If it’s a residential area and someone looks like they do not live there and you’ve never seen them before, assume they are up to no good. If someone is not dressed appropriately for the weather or is young and wearing their mask outside, assume they are up to no good. The list goes on. Look around, look in windows when walking by to see who’s behind you. There are simple things we can do to put ourselves in better position. Hell, walk around with bear spray. I’d encourage u to also buy a practice can so u know exactly how to use it and what to do once u deploy it. It’s sad but it’s our new reality. Be safe.

cwbchicago.com

Police looking for suspects in Jackson Red Line robbery

Chicago police are asking for help as they try to identify four men who allegedly battered and robbed a CTA customer at the Jackson Red Line station over the weekend. Four men attacked and robbed the victim, a 27-year-old man, around 9:35 a.m. Saturday, police said. Police did not issue any other information about the crime. But they did released four surveillance images of the suspects.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police increase patrols in Northwest Side communities where machete-wielding robber has struck

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police have increased patrols in the Northwest Side neighborhoods where a machete-wielding robber has been striking lately. So far, there have been eight machete robberies. The attacks have happened in Irving Park, Avondale, and Logan Square. CBS 2's Tara Molina talked with the family of the latest victim, who was attacked around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of North Troy Street, between Grace Street and Waveland Avenue, in the Irving Park neighborhood.the 52-year-old man was walking down the street with a pizza he was bringing back for dinner when a man approached him, machete-in-hand – robbing...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Charges upgraded against drivers accused of hit-and-runs in West Loop, River North

Charges have been upgraded against two drivers recently charged with leaving the scenes of separate crashes in which they allegedly struck people on the roadway. Courtney Bertucci, 30, skipped bail and went missing less than a month after she allegedly struck and killed 42-year-old bicyclist Paresh Chhatrala in the West Loop on April 16. The U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force arrested her Monday in suburban Addison, according to CPD.
ADDISON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in April hit-and-run that killed cyclist in West Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged in an April hit-and-run that claimed the life of a bicyclist in the West Loop. Courtney Bertucci, 30, was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta in the 900 block of West Madison Street on April 16 when she allegedly swerved into oncoming traffic, striking Paresh Chhatrala. She then fled the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Search continues for suspect after man was stabbed in Naperville gym

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the western suburbs, the search continues for a man who stabbed another man at a Naperville gym.Police said the victim was attacked by a man he caught going through his belongings in the locker room at LA Fitness on Route 59 Sunday.The victim remains hospitalized in intensive care. Police have no surveillance footage of the attacker because the gym's cameras were not recording at the time.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Man stabbed in Naperville LA Fitness locker room; police searching for attacker

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed inside a gym locker room in west suburban Naperville. It happened at an LA Fitness near Route 59 and 95th Street. According to the Naperville Police Department, shortly after 11 a.m. the victim confronted a man for going through his belongings in the locker room. The man then stabbed him several times before running away from the scene. He was seen running north from the gym. No arrests have been made, and police were searching for the attacker Sunday night. Officers with K-9 units were initially unsuccessful in finding the attacker. The stabber is described as a Black man in his 50s with a dark complexion, about 6 feet tall and about 175 pounds. He had short hair with some gray in it, black and gray facial hair and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and gray shorts, police said. He was armed with an unidentified weapon. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630)420-6666 and ask for investigations. 
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

North Side Chicago residents warned about string of strong arm robberies

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Park West on the North Side about a series of strong arm robberies. In each of the incidents, the suspects approached the victim and took their personal property by force, Chicago police said. The incidents occurred in the:. 2700 block of North...
CHICAGO, IL

