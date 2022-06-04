ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Industrial Realty Group IRG Invests $20M Improvements, Plans Rail Connection at Georgia Project

By AllOnGeorgia
allongeorgia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG), one of the country’s largest owners of commercial and industrial properties, is proud to announce nearly $20 Million of improvements have been completed at Macon Interstate Business Park since acquiring the site last year. In addition, the successful project has leased approximately 680,000 square feet and...

allongeorgia.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained with that certain Security Deed dated November 2, 2006, from William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Millennium Bank N.A., recorded on November 8, 2006 in Deed Book 4073 at Page 305 Rockdale County, Georgia records, having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 by Assignment and said Security Deed having been given to secure a note dated November 2, 2006, in the amount of $174,250.00, and said Note being in default, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse of Rockdale County, Georgia, on July 5, 2022 the following described real property (hereinafter referred to as the "Property"): ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 240, OF THE 16TH DISTRICT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING LOT/S 11 OF SUBDIVISION FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEES AS SHOWN ON PLAT PREPARED FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEE DATED JANUARY 14, 1973, PREPARED BY L.D. PATRICK, REGISTERED SURVEYOR AND MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN CORNER LOCATED ON THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET SOUTHEAST FROM THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF SMYRNA ROAD, AS MEASURED ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 01 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 10, SAID SUBDIVISION, A DISTANCE OF 541 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 17 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE NORTH 16 DEGREES 06 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 70 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 36 DEGREES 05 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 107.6 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT THE POINT OF BEGINNING. The debt secured by the Security Deed and evidenced by the Note and has been, and is hereby, declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make the payments as required by the terms of the Note. The debt remaining is in default and this sale will be made for the purposes of paying the Security Deed, accrued interest, and all expenses of the sale, including attorneys' fees. Notice of intention to collect attorneys' fees has been given as provided by law. To the best of the undersigned's knowledge, the person(s) in possession of the property are William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased. The property, being commonly known as 1776 Granade Rd South, Conyers, GA, 30094 in Rockdale County, will be sold as the property of William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien and not yet due and payable), any matters affecting title to the property which would be disclosed by accurate survey and inspection thereof, and all assessments, liens, encumbrances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record to the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A.Section 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84119, 888-349-8955. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under U.S. Bankruptcy code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Albertelli Law Attorney for Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 as Attorney in Fact for William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 960 Atlanta, GA 30339 Phone: (770) 373-4242 By: Rohan Rupani For the Firm THIS FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. - 21-007972 A-4750259 06/05/2022, 06/12/2022, 06/19/2022, 06/26/2022 950-71884.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Channelocity

Most expensive Atlanta neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Atlanta in 2022 is 6,013,000, which is a 1.73% increase from 2021. An absolutely fascinating fact about Atlanta is it's the "only city in North America to have been destroyed as an act of war when General Sherman burnt it to the ground in November of 1864. Only 400 buildings survived the razing, but the city rebuilt itself from the ashes — which is why the city symbol is the phoenix."
Michelle Hall

Here’s why a Cumming landmark is turning orange this weekend

The 'Cumming Home' water tower is orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day(Photo/Sam Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) When driving in Forsyth County this weekend, take special note of the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower off Georgia Highway 400 at exit 14. It will be lit orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
CUMMING, GA
WGAU

Ga DOT looks to widen Highway 17

The Georgia DOT is looking for public input on a plan to widen a six-mile stretch of Highway 17 in Elbert and Hart counties, taking the highway from two to four lanes. The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback about a proposal to widen State Route 17 from County Road 147/Five Forks Road located north of Bowman, Georgia in Elbert County to the Royston Bypass located in Royston, Georgia in Hart County. This proposed widening project is included in the Governor’s Road Improvement Program, which was adopted by the Georgia General Assembly in 1989. The GRIP program was adopted to provide rural Georgia communities with a system of transportation linkages to Georgia’s Interstate Highway System while creating an effective and efficient freight transportation system throughout the state.
HART COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Business
allongeorgia.com

SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory through June 10

Sun., May 5 – Wed., May 7 from 3pm-5am Single lane & nighttime double lane closures. Champney R. Bridge (MP45.5) to Darien R. Bridge (MP 49.0) Nightly Lane Closures for Bridge Maintenance/Rehabilitation. 7pm-7am, Fri., June 3 to Tues., October 31, 2023. Interstate 516. Chatham County. From Mildred St. To...
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Daily World

The Real Estate Bubble for Black America is Bursting

Atlanta was once known as one of the most affordable metropolitan hubs in the country. But what a difference a year makes. Many of us are shocked to find out, that Metro Atlanta home prices are nearly 25% higher than a year ago, a product of demand going through the roof— much of it is driven by the outside force of cash-rich investors.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Critics question latest Rivian vote

Some critics of the massive Rivian electric vehicle plant planned for Morgan and Walton counties are questioning the legality of a recent vote that moved the project forward. Those looking to block the $5 billion project from proceeding say the Morgan County Board of Assessors did not follow proper procedures when it approved a tax incentive deal last month. The agreement gives Rivian $1.5 billion in incentives, including a $700 million property tax break.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Housing Authority talks fixing affordable housing issues

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The CEO of Albany and Lee County’s Housing Authority, William Myles says he recognized that Albany’s housing is not where it needs to be. Myles tells me the city is working hard to fix some of these issues. “Right now, we’re going to be...
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Investment#Csx#Georgia Project#Llc#Irving Consumer Products#Mwd Logistics#Wesco Distribution#Norfolk Southern#Irg Irg
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Pandemic SNAP benefits end for thousands of Georgia families

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, June 1, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will return to normal levels in Georgia. This means that thousands of Georgia families will no longer have access to extra SNAP benefits. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The pandemic benefits helped...
southgatv.com

Albany traffic alert for Tuesday

ALBANY, GA – E. Broad Avenue, between Blaylock Street and Old Blaylock Lane, will be closed to through traffic beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, for water line repairs. Due to the location of the work, E. Broad Avenue will be blocked at the Broadway Street...
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Lifewnikk

Lawrenceville, GA Apartment List | $987 and up

Living in Lawrenceville, Ga. Located in Gwinnette County and located northeast of the downtown district, Lawrenceville, Ga. is a highly rated suburb for many reasons, which include highly rated public schools, unique shops, and fine dining. This suburb is also full of historical gems that have been around for years, such as the Gwinnett Historic Courthouse. While all of these qualities are fantastic, Lawrenceville is one of the rare suburbs that is actually full of affordable apartment complexes, which is why a lot of young people on the rise relocate here.
The Georgia Sun

Which county has the best tasting water in Georgia?

You may not think much about how the water that comes out of your faucet tastes compares to the water in other counties. However, there Georgia Association of Water Professionals does think about this and conducts a blind taste test to see who has the best drinking water. This year,...
saportareport.com

‘Bad neighbor’ causes stir in Kirkwood

By Guest Columnist JOHN LANIER, executive director of the Ray C. Anderson Foundation and long-time Krikwood resident. For my whole life, I’ve said that I’m from Atlanta. For the first 25 years of it though, that wasn’t quite true. I’m a product of the Atlanta suburbs, which means that Atlanta was a place that I would go to for a sporting event here or a restaurant there. I wasn’t from Atlanta; I was just a frequent visitor to it.
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

Longtime Albany Tech president passes away

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College’s (ATC) longtime president has passed away. Dr. Anthony Parker died Monday. The longest-serving president of the technical college, Parker became president in 1995. “From day one, Dr. Parker led the college with a servant’s heart whose top priority was the interest of...
ALBANY, GA
Monroe Local News

Another successful Ride for America reported in 2022

Two riders who went down near the start reported to be on the road to recovery. Reportedly more than 1,000 bikes set out from Loganville on the Ride for America on Memorial Day 2022. The ride is to raise money for Veteran causes and although the amount raised this year has not yet been reported, with that number of bikes, many with passengers, there should again be a significant contribution to Veterans The proceeds of this ride that makes the round trip to Madison in previous years and to Madison this year contribute to the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund as well as the local scholarship.
LOGANVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Report: Wellstar Douglas Hospital failed to provide proper care of patient

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 News discovered a state investigation that outlines treatment pitfalls by a metro-Atlanta hospital after a teenager who had COVID-19 died after being released twice. “I can’t wrap my brain around why they would do him like that,” said Tosha Nettles, the mother of Tyler Fairley,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy