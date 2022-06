EUGENE, Ore. – The Florida State track and field will look to bring home some hardware this week at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Action will take place Wednesday through Saturday. The men will compete on Wednesday (7:30 p.m.) and Friday (8 p.m.) while the women will take the stage on Thursday (8:30 p.m.) and Saturday (5 p.m.).

EUGENE, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO