1 dead, 8 injured at north Phoenix strip mall shooting

KTAR.com
Suspect in 11 drive-by shootings in Phoenix indicted on 72 counts
PHOENIX — A man suspected in 11 drive-by shootings in south and west Phoenix was indicted on 72 counts, prosecutors announced Monday. Manuel Sierra, 24, was arrested last month in Buckeye for his suspected role in the shootings that began on Dec. 31 and ended on May 11. The...
fox10phoenix.com
Walmart shooting: 1 woman shot near Metrocenter in north Phoenix, 2 men detained by police
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a woman has been taken to the hospital following a shooting at a north Phoenix Walmart on the afternoon of June 7. The Walmart is reportedly located in the area of Metrocenter, a mall that has been closed since 2020. Satellite image from Google Maps show the Walmart is not physically connected to the defunct mall, but adjacent to it.
KTAR.com
2 people stopped near scene of Mesa double-homicide arrested, but not for shooting
PHOENIX — Two people detained after a double-homicide outside a Mesa nightclub over the weekend have been arrested on counts that aren’t directly related to the shooting, authorities said Monday. They were among three occupants in a car seen speeding away from the scene near Fiesta Mall, the...
AZFamily
Phoenix police arrest man caught on camera brutally attacking phone store employee
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have now arrested the man who brutally attacked a young woman near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home on Saturday evening. On Tuesday morning, Phoenix Police released a video asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen punching and stomping a 22-year-old employee at a Cricket Wireless store. Several hours later, police released an update saying the 33-year-old man was in custody.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police say fatal weekend shooting occurred at party promoted on social media
PHOENIX – Officials are warning parents about parties promoted on social media after a teenage girl was killed at a such a gathering in Phoenix over the weekend. “As Phoenix police detectives processed the extensive crime scene, talked with witnesses and followed up on leads, they learned the party that killed one and injured eight others was promoted on social media,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky said in a press release Monday.
KTAR.com
2 hospitalized, 2 detained after morning shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX – Two people were detained by police in Phoenix after a woman was critically wounded in a double shooting Monday morning, authorities said. A man who was also shot at the scene near 19th and Dunlap avenues was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the Phoenix Police Department said in an email.
AZFamily
2 killed, 2 hurt in Mesa nightclub shooting
Community mourns tribal officer killed during traffic stop in eastern Arizona. The community held a candlelight vigil on Monday night to honor fallen Officer Adrian Lopez Sr. He leaves behind a wife and child. Three people killed in two mass shootings around the Valley. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Back-to-back...
AZFamily
2 people shot after fight at Phoenix bus stop, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fight ended in a shooting that left two people injured at a Phoenix bus stop early Monday morning. Investigators tell Arizona’s Family that it all started when a fight broke out between four people at the bus stop at 19th and Dunlap avenues at around 4 a.m. At some point, someone pulled out a handgun, and a man and a woman were shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital. Police say the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the woman remains in critical condition.
AZFamily
2 killed, 2 hurt in Mesa nightclub shooting; 3 detained after pursuit
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say three people have been detained after a shooting that left two men dead and 2 others hurt outside of a nightclub early Sunday morning. It started around 2:20 a.m. as officers responded to a shooting at the Lounge Soho near Southern Avenue and Longmore. As police showed up, they saw someone speeding off from the nightclub. Officers pursued the car, which ended six miles away at Southern Avenue and Hardy Drive. Authorities detained three people. Police say two men were found lying in the nightclub’s parking lot. Sgt. Chuck Trapani says the men died at the scene, and detectives are working on identifying them. Police also said two other people, including a security guard, were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.
Marana Police looking for suspected burglar on the run
The Marana Police Department is looking for a suspected burglar, and needs the public's help finding him.
AZFamily
Friends want answers after 19-year-old woman killed in Gilbert apartment
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gilbert Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman who called 911 saying she was shot by an “unknown person” inside her apartment near San Tan Village and Ray Road on Saturday. Rachel Hansen was taken to Chandler Regional Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.
BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Phoenix Shopping Center
DEVELOPING STORY: At least nine people were shot and one person was killed when gunfire broke out at a shopping center in Phoenix. Police say there was a gathering of about 100 people at the strip mall when a fight broke out. When the bullets started flying, a 14-year-old girl was killed.
Cowardly Cops: Arizona Police Officers Stand And Watch As Man Drowns After Jumping Into Lake—‘I’m Not Jumping In After You’
Police officers in Tempe, Arizona are under heavy scrutiny after literally allowing a man to drown in a local lake in an act of self-harm. Oh, we’d be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge the fact that they did this in
AZFamily
Man shoots, injures K-9 handler after standoff in Glendale
Edited bodycam footage shows moments leading up to drowning at Tempe Town Lake. Video shows the man, identified as Sean Bickings, telling police he's going for a swim before jumping into the water. Family wants justice for man shot, killed at Mesa apartment complex. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A...
fox10phoenix.com
Northern Arizona man threatened to shoot ex-wife and police: YCSO
PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to kill his ex-wife and law enforcement with a gun. The situation reportedly began when Kyle Bomgardner, 27, and his ex-wife had an argument over the best school for their child. During the fight, Bomgardner put a pistol...
uktimenews.com
Teenage boy dead after being shot near road in Phoenix
A teenager died after being found with gunshot wounds near a road in the area of 13th and Vogel avenues on Friday evening. Officers responded to the scene just before midnight where they found the teenager who had “apparently been shot” near the roadway. The boy...
KTAR.com
4 people hospitalized after collision between U-Haul and SUV in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Four people, including a 9-year-old female, were transported to a local hospital in an ambulance after a collision occurred between an SUV and a U-Haul truck in Phoenix on Sunday morning. Firefighters dispatched to the area of 20th and Jefferson streets near downtown for reports of a...
Casa Grande man arrested for terrorist threats
Casa Grande Police arrested Joshua Adam Bowen, 19, on Sunday, June 5 following an investigation by the FBI into recent terrorist threats he had made online.
Crews battled double house fire in Phoenix, cause currently unknown
PHOENIX — A double house fire was recently contained near 7th Street and Camelback Road. Phoenix Fire Department responded to calls of a structure fire on Meadowbrook Avenue around 12:58 p.m. There, crews found that the blaze which had started in one home quickly spread to a second nearby.
