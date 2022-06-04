ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

1 dead, 8 injured at north Phoenix strip mall shooting

By Hector Gonzales
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago

KTAR.com

Suspect in 11 drive-by shootings in Phoenix indicted on 72 counts

PHOENIX — A man suspected in 11 drive-by shootings in south and west Phoenix was indicted on 72 counts, prosecutors announced Monday. Manuel Sierra, 24, was arrested last month in Buckeye for his suspected role in the shootings that began on Dec. 31 and ended on May 11. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Walmart shooting: 1 woman shot near Metrocenter in north Phoenix, 2 men detained by police

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a woman has been taken to the hospital following a shooting at a north Phoenix Walmart on the afternoon of June 7. The Walmart is reportedly located in the area of Metrocenter, a mall that has been closed since 2020. Satellite image from Google Maps show the Walmart is not physically connected to the defunct mall, but adjacent to it.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police arrest man caught on camera brutally attacking phone store employee

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have now arrested the man who brutally attacked a young woman near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home on Saturday evening. On Tuesday morning, Phoenix Police released a video asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen punching and stomping a 22-year-old employee at a Cricket Wireless store. Several hours later, police released an update saying the 33-year-old man was in custody.
PHOENIX, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KTAR.com

Phoenix police say fatal weekend shooting occurred at party promoted on social media

PHOENIX – Officials are warning parents about parties promoted on social media after a teenage girl was killed at a such a gathering in Phoenix over the weekend. “As Phoenix police detectives processed the extensive crime scene, talked with witnesses and followed up on leads, they learned the party that killed one and injured eight others was promoted on social media,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky said in a press release Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 hospitalized, 2 detained after morning shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Two people were detained by police in Phoenix after a woman was critically wounded in a double shooting Monday morning, authorities said. A man who was also shot at the scene near 19th and Dunlap avenues was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the Phoenix Police Department said in an email.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 killed, 2 hurt in Mesa nightclub shooting

Community mourns tribal officer killed during traffic stop in eastern Arizona. The community held a candlelight vigil on Monday night to honor fallen Officer Adrian Lopez Sr. He leaves behind a wife and child. Three people killed in two mass shootings around the Valley. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Back-to-back...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 people shot after fight at Phoenix bus stop, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fight ended in a shooting that left two people injured at a Phoenix bus stop early Monday morning. Investigators tell Arizona’s Family that it all started when a fight broke out between four people at the bus stop at 19th and Dunlap avenues at around 4 a.m. At some point, someone pulled out a handgun, and a man and a woman were shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital. Police say the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the woman remains in critical condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
Kate Gallego
AZFamily

2 killed, 2 hurt in Mesa nightclub shooting; 3 detained after pursuit

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say three people have been detained after a shooting that left two men dead and 2 others hurt outside of a nightclub early Sunday morning. It started around 2:20 a.m. as officers responded to a shooting at the Lounge Soho near Southern Avenue and Longmore. As police showed up, they saw someone speeding off from the nightclub. Officers pursued the car, which ended six miles away at Southern Avenue and Hardy Drive. Authorities detained three people. Police say two men were found lying in the nightclub’s parking lot. Sgt. Chuck Trapani says the men died at the scene, and detectives are working on identifying them. Police also said two other people, including a security guard, were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Friends want answers after 19-year-old woman killed in Gilbert apartment

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gilbert Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman who called 911 saying she was shot by an “unknown person” inside her apartment near San Tan Village and Ray Road on Saturday. Rachel Hansen was taken to Chandler Regional Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.
GILBERT, AZ
#Shooting#Strip Mall#Phoenix Police Department#Police#Ambulances#Violent Crime
Mighty 990

BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Phoenix Shopping Center

DEVELOPING STORY: At least nine people were shot and one person was killed when gunfire broke out at a shopping center in Phoenix. Police say there was a gathering of about 100 people at the strip mall when a fight broke out. When the bullets started flying, a 14-year-old girl was killed.
AZFamily

Man shoots, injures K-9 handler after standoff in Glendale

Edited bodycam footage shows moments leading up to drowning at Tempe Town Lake. Video shows the man, identified as Sean Bickings, telling police he's going for a swim before jumping into the water. Family wants justice for man shot, killed at Mesa apartment complex. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A...
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Northern Arizona man threatened to shoot ex-wife and police: YCSO

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to kill his ex-wife and law enforcement with a gun. The situation reportedly began when Kyle Bomgardner, 27, and his ex-wife had an argument over the best school for their child. During the fight, Bomgardner put a pistol...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
uktimenews.com

Teenage boy dead after being shot near road in Phoenix

A teenager died after being found with gunshot wounds near a road in the area of ​​13th and Vogel avenues on Friday evening. Officers responded to the scene just before midnight where they found the teenager who had “apparently been shot” near the roadway. The boy...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

4 people hospitalized after collision between U-Haul and SUV in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Four people, including a 9-year-old female, were transported to a local hospital in an ambulance after a collision occurred between an SUV and a U-Haul truck in Phoenix on Sunday morning. Firefighters dispatched to the area of 20th and Jefferson streets near downtown for reports of a...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Crews battled double house fire in Phoenix, cause currently unknown

PHOENIX — A double house fire was recently contained near 7th Street and Camelback Road. Phoenix Fire Department responded to calls of a structure fire on Meadowbrook Avenue around 12:58 p.m. There, crews found that the blaze which had started in one home quickly spread to a second nearby.
