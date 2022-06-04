ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hammond woman, arrested for making threats against Lake County Court staff

By Network Indiana
95.3 MNC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman from Hammond has been arrested for making threats against a Lake County court staff. Sgt. Glen Fifield with Indiana State Police tells WIBC News that investigators received word Wednesday about 57-year-old Dorothy King’s threats. Indiana State Police know...

