Pennsylvania State Police, Troop L, Reading Station conducted a DUI checkpoint Saturday night, June 4, 2022, in the area of Route 12 and Elizabeth Avenue in Alsace Township. According to a public information report, vehicles were stopped between the hours of 10pm and 2am, which resulted in one for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. Information on how many cars passed through the checkpoint was not available.

READING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO