Shakira Reveals Her Father Is Recovering in the Hospital After a 'Bad Fall' amid Her Gerard Piqué Separation

By Nicholas Rice
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShakira's father, William Mebarak Chadid, is on the mend. The singer, 45, revealed in a post shared on Twitter on Saturday that her dad is recovering in a hospital after a "bad fall." The news comes amid Shakira's announcement that same day that she and partner Gerard Piqué are going their...

Comments / 36

Melonie Norfolk
2d ago

May the Almighty Creator wrap his warm blanket of love and healing around everyone in need and I wish you call a speedy recovery🙏💗🙏

11
Tina Daines
2d ago

Thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery. And many thoughts and prayers as you go through your journey. You are a very strong woman and can overcome anything you are faced with.

8
Jose Rodriguez
3d ago

hope he gets better soon. Enjoy your father while he is here.

23
