ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

What was the last movie released on VHS?

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPc1g_0g0WmasY00

(NEXSTAR) – Talk about the opposite of a Hollywood ending.

VHS tapes, once regarded as a breakthrough medium for consumers and a major disruptor of the entertainment industry, have all but disappeared from the home video market. By the turn of the 21st Century, major retailers and rental outlets had started to embrace a new medium — the DVD — thereby sounding the (surround-sound) death knell for VHS.

Major film distributors continued to produce and sell VHS tapes for several years alongside DVDs. But in the mid-2000s, most began to abandon the format, and little by little, fewer VHS titles were being produced.

Then, in 2006, David Cronenberg’s “A History of Violence” was released on VHS, marking what is widely believed to be the last instance of a major motion picture to be released in that format, according to a 2008 report from the Los Angeles Times.

But while “A History of Violence” is likely the last major film to be committed to VHS for the retail video market, some Disney enthusiasts claim that Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment continued to produce VHS tapes exclusively for members of its Disney Movie Club, citing a late-2006 release of “Cars” as the last VHS sent to members. Representatives for the Disney Movie Club and ShopDisney could not confirm which VHS titles were the last sent to members of the Disney Movie Club, nor when they were released.

Your old VHS tapes might be worth a small fortune

In any case, DVDs had already become the medium of choice for most home-movie enthusiasts well before “A History of Violence” hit theaters. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t strong demand for VHS to this day, albeit in the collectors’ market.

“Everybody in the world used VHS. They were played all over the planet,” said Joe Maddalena, the executive vice president of Texas-based Heritage Auctions, ahead of the auction house’s first-ever VHS-only auction this month.

Maddalena warned, however, that VHS collectors are on the forefront of a “brand-new hobby,” so it’s unclear which titles, specifically, will become some of the most sought-after. As it currently stands, early activity from collectors seems to indicate interest in first-edition copies of films released in the ‘80s , at the height of the VHS-rental boom. But that could change in coming years, when tapes of these type become rarer. Collectors may soon start to covet special-edition VHS releases, or more obscure B-movies, or, possibly, even some of the last VHS tapes to be printed, like “A History of Violence.”

“We’re just not at that stage of the hobby yet,” Maddalena told Nexstar. “You really need the auction market to come along … to find out where it’s at.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Update: Woman identified in deadly Kansas Turnpike crash

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One woman is dead, and three children are injured after a crash that happened on the Kansas Turnpike Monday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Lieutenant John Lehnherr, troopers were notified of an erratic driver between Emporia and the Emporia service area. The driver has been identified as 31-year-old […]
EMPORIA, KS
Popculture

'Top Gun: Maverick': Actor Who Plays Bob Is the Son of a '90s Legend

Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman has plenty of credits to his name already, with roles in the Amazon Prime Video series Outer Range and Hulu's limited series Catch-22. He also happens to be the son of another actor who spent (fictional) time in a jet cockpit, Bill Pullman. In Top Gun: Maverick, Pullman, 29, plays Lt. Robert "Bob" Floyd, the bespectacled weapons system officer paired with pilot Lt. Natasha "Phoenix" Trace (Monica Barbaro).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cronenberg
Elle

The 50 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time

Halloween is still a few months away, but this is a good reminder that good horror us hard to come by. It’s not easy to find the balance of scary but not traumatizing, and exciting but not too disturbing. However, these 50 movies found the right formula, making them the perfect films to watch as you get ready for the spookiest season of the year. Grab a blanket (to hide underneath) and a friend (to scream alongside), and prepare to get spooked.
MOVIES
KSN News

Missouri man charged in his wife’s death surrendered to police in Utah

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — Jacob Hodgkins, who is charged in the shooting death of his wife, has surrendered to police in Utah. Springfield, Missouri, police confirmed the information Monday afternoon. Officials say Hodgkins was arrested in Cedar City, Utah and that he turned himself in. Hodgkins is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vhs Tapes#Heritage Auctions#The Last Movie#The Los Angeles Times#The Disney Movie Club#Shopdisney#Vhs
KSN News

What do I do when a boil water advisory is issued for my area?

(KSNW) – Boil water advisories seem to be more and more common. Typically these advisories will be issued by health departments and/or city officials when a malfunction occurs in the water system. These advisories can only be rescinded by officials as well. So what are we supposed to do in the meantime? Customers should observe […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSN News

Man seriously injured after being run over by train in Winfield

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – The Winfield Police Department said a 62-year-old man was seriously injured when he was run over by a train. It happened on Sunday around 9:20 a.m. The department says Winfield Fire-EMS was dispatched to the track located in the 500 block of N. Main. They found the man with injuries to […]
WINFIELD, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Multi-state car chase ends in 2 arrests

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) — Two suspects were arrested after a car chase that began in Harrison, Arkansas, and ended in Greene County, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP). Frank G Hawkins, 39-years-old, and Ashley M Martin, 26-years-old, were being pursued by Arkansas State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service when they crashed the […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
KSN News

Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying burglar

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for help in identifying a burglar. According to Crime Stoppers, the pictured man above is suspected of burglarizing a home in the 12700 block of E. Meadow Court on May 24. Crime Stoppers says the man broke into the home around 3:30 p.m. and […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Missouri jail escapees search turned over to U.S Marshals

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF) — The search for three jail escapees in Barry County, Missouri, has been turned over to the U.S Marshals Service. Lance Stephens, Matthew Crawford, and Christopher Blevins escaped from the Barry County Jail early Friday morning. Officials say they now believe all three men are out of the Four State area, […]
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KSN News

Hail reported across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Storms are passing through Kansas and are bringing along with them hail. The latest hail report from the KSN Strom Track 3 Weather Team: 11:31 p.m. Elkhart: Egg size hail 2 ESE Palisade – Hitchcock County: Trees have been uprooted/snapped. A roof has also blown off. 4 WSW Goodland: I-70 covered […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy