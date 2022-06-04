ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

What was the last movie released on VHS?

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vw8iU_0g0Wh2KG00

(NEXSTAR) – Talk about the opposite of a Hollywood ending.

VHS tapes, once regarded as a breakthrough medium for consumers and a major disruptor of the entertainment industry, have all but disappeared from the home video market. By the turn of the 21st Century, major retailers and rental outlets had started to embrace a new medium — the DVD — thereby sounding the (surround-sound) death knell for VHS.

Major film distributors continued to produce and sell VHS tapes for several years alongside DVDs. But in the mid-2000s, most began to abandon the format, and little by little, fewer VHS titles were being produced.

Then, in 2006, David Cronenberg’s “A History of Violence” was released on VHS, marking what is widely believed to be the last instance of a major motion picture to be released in that format, according to a 2008 report from the Los Angeles Times.

But while “A History of Violence” is likely the last major film to be committed to VHS for the retail video market, some Disney enthusiasts claim that Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment continued to produce VHS tapes exclusively for members of its Disney Movie Club, citing a late-2006 release of “Cars” as the last VHS sent to members. Representatives for the Disney Movie Club and ShopDisney could not confirm which VHS titles were the last sent to members of the Disney Movie Club, nor when they were released.

Original Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook dies at 95, company says

In any case, DVDs had already become the medium of choice for most home-movie enthusiasts well before “A History of Violence” hit theaters. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t strong demand for VHS to this day, albeit in the collectors’ market.

“Everybody in the world used VHS. They were played all over the planet,” said Joe Maddalena, the executive vice president of Texas-based Heritage Auctions, ahead of the auction house’s first-ever VHS-only auction this month.

Maddalena warned, however, that VHS collectors are on the forefront of a “brand-new hobby,” so it’s unclear which titles, specifically, will become some of the most sought-after. As it currently stands, early activity from collectors seems to indicate interest in first-edition copies of films released in the ‘80s , at the height of the VHS-rental boom. But that could change in coming years, when tapes of these type become rarer. Collectors may soon start to covet special-edition VHS releases, or more obscure B-movies, or, possibly, even some of the last VHS tapes to be printed, like “A History of Violence.”

“We’re just not at that stage of the hobby yet,” Maddalena told Nexstar. “You really need the auction market to come along … to find out where it’s at.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Woman breaks fiancé, 4 others out of Ohio prison, sheriff says

FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio (WCMH) – A jailbreak at a Franklin Furnace correctional facility saw five prisoners escape, and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said one of them remains at large. The following inmates were found after running away from the prison, according to the sheriff’s office: Jeffrey Randle Fields, 37, of Cuyahoga Falls Clifford Tyler […]
FRANKLIN FURNACE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in water at Alum Creek State Park

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A body has been recovered at Alum Creek State Park Tuesday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, officers were called to an area near the park’s beach for reports of a missing person last seen on a standup paddleboard at approximately 6:15 p.m. ODNR confirmed at 9:50 […]
FRANKLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking sting

Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking sting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3xmGk0f. Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking …. What data reveals about gun violence in Columbus’ …. Columbus police arrest suspect in Operation Wheels …. Which Columbus projects will benefit from Ohio capital …. Columbus OKs $500,000 for...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cronenberg
NBC4 Columbus

Clothing found in search for two missing Ohio men

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — During a search Saturday, the families of Koby Roush and Raymont Willis found articles of clothing they believe may have belonged to one of the men. The families of Roush and Willis joined volunteers from Golden Hearts, a Voice 4 the Voiceless, in scouring territory in Chillicothe for evidence of their […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Video: Men dodge cars, lose shoes during fight on I-270

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – A video sent to NBC4 Tuesday shows a chaotic scene involving a traffic jam on Interstate 270, with some cars trying to pass anyway and also trying to dodge two men attacking each other. “After eight years of being a truck driver I thought I seen it all, but just when […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Double-homicide suspect fatally shot by deputy at gas station

UPDATE: The man fatally show has been identified. Follow this link for the latest. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man suspected of murdering two others is dead after being shot Tuesday night by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy at a gas station on the Northeast Side. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting involved a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vhs Tapes#Heritage Auctions#The Last Movie#The Los Angeles Times#The Disney Movie Club#Shopdisney#Vhs
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio residents can concealed carry without a permit starting Monday

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — A new concealed carry law will go into effect in Ohio next week, and many residents have mixed emotions. “I think it’s a good thing,” said Lawrence County resident Nick Young. “More armed citizens is always a good thing.” Starting next Monday, anyone in Ohio can conceal and carry a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in Morrow County double homicide

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal double shooting that occurred Tuesday in Troy Township. MCSO states that deputies went to a house in Troy Township for a well-being check and found two people dead at the scene. A suspect, Charles Fink, was arrested overnight as a fugitive […]
MORROW COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Inside Colonial Village: Crime down, low rents to remain

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From bashed-in doors to bullet holes, there’s evidence of Colonial Village’s difficult past still to be seen at the 508-unit complex on Rand Avenue. Although crime still occurs there — including an incident reported early Tuesday — it has dropped since the development of 34 parcels and 96 buildings has been […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

14-year-old injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in east Columbus overnight Tuesday, according to Columbus Police. CPD states officers went to the 5000 block of E. Livingston Ave. just after 12:15 a.m. and found the teenager with a gunshot wound to the back of his leg. He was transported to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Rare’ vape pen with meth mixture found in Ohio

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) – Calling it a rare and dangerous substance, the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office said it has never seen something like this before: a vape pen containing methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office first found the pen — also known as an e-cigarette — when deputies searched someone after arresting them on Thursday. Detectives did […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — A man drove a car into pedestrians in a popular Berlin shopping district on Wednesday, killing at at least one person and injuring at least eight others, rescue services said. The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 a.m. before getting the car back on the road and […]
BERLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy