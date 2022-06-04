ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Steeler slams LB Devin Bush: 'You gotta cut bait here'

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
When it comes to analysis and breaking down film, few guys do it like former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Merril Hoge. So when Hoge called out Steelers linebacker Devin Bush for the shortcomings in his game on 93.7 TheFan, it came from a point of objective analysis and not an emotional response.

Hoge was brutally honest in his breakdown of Bush’s play last season and went so far as to imply the team need to let Bush walk after the season ends.

“You gotta cut bait there,” Hoge said. “Doesn’t play smart or fast. Doesn’t play with good technique. Doesn’t play with good instincts. He gets targeted by teams in the passing game. Not a good football player.”

Hoge didn’t hold back but based on what happened in 2021, he’s not far off. Bush’s career has not gotten off to the start everyone hoped for when Pittsburgh made a big trade to go up and draft him. His rookie season was solid but after his knee injury in Week Six of the 2020 season, Bush struggled to return to form last season.

But luckily for Bush, he’s got this season to get things back on track. Given it is a contract year, all the pressure is on him to perform. You add in the Steelers signed Myles Jack to play inside linebacker next to Bush and the bar is even higher.

The Spun

Bucs Feeling On Ron Gronkowski Revealed: NFL World Reacts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't expect to get a decision from tight end Rob Gronkowski anytime soon. Gronkowski has yet to decide if he will return for another NFL season. However, he's reportedly made it clear that if he does return, it'll be with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is reportedly...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Practice Photo

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks like he's ready to get back in the pads. The 50-year-old NFL head coach showed up to minicamp on Tuesday wearing a Guardian Cap. "Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin joins in with his team to wear a Guardian Cap during the first day of minicamp Tuesday at UPMC Sports Complex," said Matt Freed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Shocking Trade Proposal Between Packers and Seahawks Sends LT David Bakhtiari to Seattle

David Bakhtiari has been a fan favorite in Green Bay since he was drafted in 2013. There’s been very few offensive lineman in the NFL that have captured the hearts of NFL fans the way that #69 has. Even taking that into account, it is impossible to ignore what has been going on recently with his injury. That said the Packers coaching staff has said he participating with the rehab group is all precautionary. If that’s true, the Packers could still flip him for an offensive weapon for Aaron Rodgers. That weapon could be all-pro wide receiver DK Metcalf.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson goes viral for insane arm strength video

Lamar Jackson is reminding everyone that he has a bazooka for a right arm. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback went viral this weekend for an absurd video in which he showed off his arm strength. From one knee, Jackson casually launched a ball 50 yards. Take a look at the clip, which the NFL shared to their official Twitter page.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Signing Fourth-Round WR Calvin Austin III

Austin, 23, was a fourth-round pick by the Steelers out of Memphis. He was twice named First Team All-AAC in 2020 and 2021. During his four years with the Tigers, Austin appeared in 36 games, catching 156 passes for 2,541 yards and 22 touchdowns. He rushed eight times for 169 yards and three touchdowns and also had 29 punt returns for 323 yards and two touchdowns.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Terrell Owens Reacts To The Donovan McNabb Drama

Terrell Owens hasn't been shy about his animosity toward Donovan McNabb. When another former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver criticized the quarterback, the Hall of Famer didn't take long to join the fray. In a recent appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, DeSean Jackson claimed he heard McNabb tell Michael...
NFL
