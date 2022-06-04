Bryce Harper and the Phillies mashed 5 home runs after Joe Girardi firing

Despite a ton of off-season hype, it hasn’t been the best year for the Phillies so far.

Even after adding moment-interrupter Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber, it’d be fair to say that Philadelphia’s season has been a disappointment at 23-29. Management wouldn’t have fired Joe Girardi after only a couple of months if everything was going swimmingly.

But on Friday night, for one night, the Phillies (+120) had a blast. They teed off and launched dinger after dinger off the Angels’ pitching. As you’d expect, Bryce Harper led the way in a 10-0 win. And a few expected suspects joined the home run party.

First, as the leadoff hitter, Kyle Schwarber got the proceedings started when he mashed a ball into centerfield:

Then, in the second inning, 2019 first-round pick Bryson Stott notched the first homer of his young career — a three-run blast:

Later on, in the fifth, Bryce Harper decided to say hello with a three-run opposite-field home run of his own:

With the game already well out of each, Schwarber and Harper decided to put the icing on the cake:

There’s truly nothing more thrilling in baseball than a home run. Maybe the Phillies’ five-homer outburst turns out to be a catalyst that turns their season around.

