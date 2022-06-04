Celebrate Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims getting married with 12 photos of the couple

From the looks of Instagram, it appears Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka are getting married soon.

That means it’s time to celebrate! Congrats to the couple!

The superstar golfer and the actress and nonprofit founder have been together since 2017, and that’s included some celebrations snapped after Koepka wins — of course that included the Sims mixup by Joe Buck after the 2017 U.S. Open that she had a laugh over — before they got engaged over a year ago.

So as the nuptials get closer, let’s look back at some of their sweet moments that we’ve seen, including them celebrating major victories together:

Gallery

HARTFORD, WI - JUNE 18: Brooks Koepka of the United States poses with the winner's trophy with Jena Sims after his victory at the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 18, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka gets a hug from his girlfriend, Jena Sims, after he won the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Aug 12, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Brooks Koepka kisses his girlfriend Jena Sims after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks Koepka hugs his girlfriend, Jena Sims, after Koepka won the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 12: Brooks Koepka of the United States poses with his girlfriend, Jena Sims, and the Wanamaker Trophy on the 18th green after winning the 2018 PGA Championship with a score of -16 at Bellerive Country Club on August 12, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 17: Brooks Koepka of the United States kisses girlfriend Jena Sims as they walk off the 18th green during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 17: Brooks Koepka of the United States walks off the 18th green with girlfriend Jena Sims during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 17: Brooks Koepka of the United States kisses girlfriend Jena Sims as they walk off the 18th green during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 17: Brooks Koepka of the United States kisses girlfriend Jena Sims as they walk off the 18th green during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Brooks Koepka of the United States poses with girlfriend Jena Sims and the Wanamaker Trophy during the Trophy Presentation Ceremony after winning the final round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 19, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

May 19, 2019; Bethpage, NY, USA; Brooks Koepka and his girlfriend Jena Sims pose with the Wanamaker Trophy after he won the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bethpage State Park - Black Course. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports ORG

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Brooks Koepka of the United States poses with girlfriend Jena Sims and the Wanamaker Trophy during the Trophy Presentation Ceremony after winning the final round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 19, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)