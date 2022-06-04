ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An MLB fan turned $20 into $85K off an incredible 6-player home run parlay

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
This season, it’s been hard not to speculate whether the MLB has done something to its baseballs.

For a while, home runs were down — way down — and of course, that meant scoring was down, too. Pitchers couldn’t get a good grip on the ball with a crackdown on substances that help with such an issue. Hitters couldn’t mash the ball the way they wanted to.

If you were a betting person, it probably would’ve been a bit silly to bet on a home run or scoring burst. But hey: Sometimes you have to be bold for glory. One lucky fan, who apparently thought there might be a wave of home runs on Friday, hit the absolute jackpot.

Between 15 different games and all 30 teams, players hit 57 home runs on Friday. You read that right. A big 5-7, tied for the fourth-most on any single day in MLB history:

And because the bettor thought Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Joc Pederson, and Joey Votto would all hit dingers on the same day: That very fortunate fan turned $20 into a near-whopping $85,000.

Wow. Talk about striking the exact right chord with a bet. Baseball has a home run day for the ages, and a fan cashes in on incredible dinger after dinger. There are definitely worse ways to spend a Friday.

